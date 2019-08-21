LINCOLN PLANTATION — A Vermont truck driver was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his tractor-trailer rolled over, spilling its load of logs onto Route 16 in northern Oxford County.

The truck, driven by Justin Bona, 32, of Lyndonville, Vermont, drifted into the oncoming lane and came to rest on its side, next to the Magalloway River Bridge, according to Oxford County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Urquhart.

Bona was able to exit the cab with injuries to his head.

Bona was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to a LifeFlight helicopter in Rangeley, according to Capt. Jonny Wakefield of the Rangeley Fire Rescue Department.

Bona was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in serious condition with injuries not considered life-threatening, Urquhart said.

Bona was being kept overnight for observation.

Bona was traveling from Vermont to Stratton when the accident occurred. The truck is owned by Caleb Temple of KLM Forestry & Excavation of Kirby, Vermont, according to Urquhart.

The Rangeley Fire Rescue Department, a Wilson Mills firefighter and Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug Maifeld responded to the accident, reported just after 7 a.m. Many of the responders remained at the scene until about 3:30 p.m., Wakefield said.

The Maine Department of Environment Protection was called in to assist with the cleanup because of the amounts of diesel fluid and hydraulic oil involved, Wakefield said.

A State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit also responded, he said.

The accident remained under investigation late Wednesday.

