IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

6:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hellenic Way.

8:21 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

8:39 a.m., theft was reported on State Street.

8:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

8:54 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

9:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Stone Street.

9:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:44 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.

1 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

1:32 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Hescock Street.

4:24 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

5:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:13 p.m., an agricultural animal complaint was reported on Church Hill Road.

9:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Purinton Avenue.

Thursday at 4:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Road.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Butternut Park.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 4:44 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on East Pittston Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:47 a.m., Pietro Nicolosi, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order on Kenneth Street.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 4:36 p.m., Marion C. Porter, 44, of China, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Mann Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., Sharon Thorso, 78, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

9:41 p.m., Darney Adams, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of assault, terrorizing, failure to provide name, address and date of birth and refusing to sign a criminal summons following a reported assault on Medical Center Parkway.

