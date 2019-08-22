IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.
6:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hellenic Way.
8:21 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.
8:39 a.m., theft was reported on State Street.
8:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.
8:54 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.
9:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Stone Street.
9:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
9:44 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
10:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Court Street.
1 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
1:32 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Hescock Street.
4:24 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Western Avenue.
5:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
6:13 p.m., an agricultural animal complaint was reported on Church Hill Road.
9:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Purinton Avenue.
Thursday at 4:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.
IN CHINA, Wednesday at 9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Road.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Butternut Park.
IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 4:44 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on East Pittston Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:47 a.m., Pietro Nicolosi, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order on Kenneth Street.
IN CHINA, Wednesday at 4:36 p.m., Marion C. Porter, 44, of China, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Mann Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., Sharon Thorso, 78, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
9:41 p.m., Darney Adams, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of assault, terrorizing, failure to provide name, address and date of birth and refusing to sign a criminal summons following a reported assault on Medical Center Parkway.
