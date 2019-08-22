IN ANSON, Wednesday at 10:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cross Road.
IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 10:49 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on North Road.
IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 10:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Carthage Road.
IN CHINA, Wednesday at 9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Back Road.
1:14 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:58 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
3:02 p.m., a burglary was reported on Franklin Avenue.
9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake Avenue.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 2:17 p.m., theft was reported on East Madison Road.
4:25 p.m., auto theft was reported on Edenway Lane.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sophie May Lane.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:25 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on North Avenue.
2:03 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Daisy Lane.
3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:19 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Pineland Circle.
4:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Prentiss Lane.
7:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sesame Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Court.
11:48 a.m., assault was reported on Oakland Street.
12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
1:12 p.m., theft was reported on Yeaton Street.
2:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.
6:25 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.
9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bell Street.
10:39 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
11:48 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Main Street.
Thursday, 2:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
5:14 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 11:36 a.m., vandalism was reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., Robin D. Cobb, 46, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:25 p.m., Kevin Tate Moore, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold.
7:46 p.m., Kevin Lee Rhode, 29, of Solon, was arrested on a warrant.
9:18 p.m., Lewis B. Weed, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
Thursday, 2:57 a.m., Lance Christopher Vashon, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:24 p.m., Michael Dicent, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
8:25 p.m., Richard Heger, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
10:10 p.m., Maliek A. Kirby-Milkins, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
11:26 p.m., Ian Poulin, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Thursday at 5:45 a.m., Ryan, S. Flannery, 34, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
