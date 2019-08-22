IN ANSON, Wednesday at 10:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cross Road.

IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 10:49 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on North Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 10:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Carthage Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Back Road.

1:14 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:58 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

3:02 p.m., a burglary was reported on Franklin Avenue.

9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake Avenue.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 2:17 p.m., theft was reported on East Madison Road.

4:25 p.m., auto theft was reported on Edenway Lane.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sophie May Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:25 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on North Avenue.

2:03 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Daisy Lane.

3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:19 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Pineland Circle.

4:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Prentiss Lane.

7:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sesame Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Court.

11:48 a.m., assault was reported on Oakland Street.

12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

1:12 p.m., theft was reported on Yeaton Street.

2:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

6:25 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bell Street.

10:39 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

11:48 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Main Street.

Thursday, 2:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

5:14 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 11:36 a.m., vandalism was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., Robin D. Cobb, 46, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:25 p.m., Kevin Tate Moore, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

7:46 p.m., Kevin Lee Rhode, 29, of Solon, was arrested on a warrant.

9:18 p.m., Lewis B. Weed, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

Thursday, 2:57 a.m., Lance Christopher Vashon, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:24 p.m., Michael Dicent, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

8:25 p.m., Richard Heger, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

10:10 p.m., Maliek A. Kirby-Milkins, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

11:26 p.m., Ian Poulin, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Thursday at 5:45 a.m., Ryan, S. Flannery, 34, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

