NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A jury in New Hampshire has convicted a man of helping his roommate kill himself by bringing him a gun and advising him on how to use it.
Police said 19-year-old Michael Buskey killed himself in May 2018 in Plymouth. WMUR-TV reports his roommate, 20-year-old Parker Hogan, was found guilty Wednesday of aiding in Buskey’s suicide.
Hogan also was convicted of falsifying evidence by wiping his fingerprints off the gun.
Hogan’s lawyers argued that he was a friend who helped Buskey carry out his wishes.
Buskey’s mother, Jennifer Phelps, said she’s relieved Hogan has been convicted.
Hogan hasn’t been sentenced yet.
