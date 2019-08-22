HALLOWELL — Nomination papers are available for three municipal positions due for reelection in November.
Two city councilors will be elected, one councilor-at-large seat currently held by George Lapointe, and the Ward 3 councilor seat held by Kara Walker. Dawn Gallagher, a member of the Regional School Unit 2 School Board, is also up for election.
City Clerk Diane Polky said two people have taken out, but not returned papers for the councilor-at-large position. No one has taken out papers for the Ward 3 position. Gallagher has taken out and returned papers for the school board position.
Papers are due back on Sept. 3, and elections will be Nov. 5.
