Two men suffered minor injuries when a float plane crashed while taking off on Rangeley Lake on Thursday.
The pilot, David Taisey, 69, of Pownal, and his sole passenger, Mike Koob, 53, of Oquossoc, were able to get out of the plane and swim to shore. They were treated at a local medical center and released, according to a statement from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The small plane, bound for Bangor, was taking off from the water and got about 50 feet in the air when it crashed, coming to rest upside down. The crash took place at about 3:30 p.m. near the town landing in Rangeley.
The plane, which is owned by Acadian Seaplanes of Rangeley, was being towed 6 miles to Oquossoc.
The Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.
