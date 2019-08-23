PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A man who recorded himself repeatedly raping an unconscious child and possessed one of the largest collections of child pornography ever seized by Rhode Island law enforcement has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Jordan Monroe was sentenced Thursday. The 54-year-old former Warwick resident pleaded guilty in May to several child pornography charges.

The office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman says authorities found more than 38,800 images and 960 videos containing child pornography after performing a court-ordered search of Monroe’s home in May 2016.

The material seized includes videos of Monroe sexually assaulting a child at least 19 times over a period of at least three years.

Authorities say they also found a “manifesto for pedophiles” in his home.

