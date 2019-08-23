IN ANSON, Friday at 8:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Pine Street.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 3:49 p.m., theft was reported on Albion Road.

7:45 p.m., a burglary was reported on East Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 9:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Ripley Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 3:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Access Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 4:53 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Causeway Road.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vassalboro Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Bush Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 3:57 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Sturtevant Drive.

3:58 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Ohio Hill Road.

7:25 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

9:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 10:59 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Coburn Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

Friday at 5:36 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Maple Street.

6:07 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Brook Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 8:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Road.

10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Denise Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 3:41 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

6:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wyman Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 12:40 p.m., assault was reported on Higgins Road.

2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 11:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 11:42 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

5:15 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Stanz Way.

5:43 p.m., assault was reported on North Avenue.

6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

7:20 p.m., assault was reported on Milburn Street.

Friday at 8:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

IN STARKS, Thursday at 3:47 p.m., mischief was reported on Faulkner Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:36 a.m., theft was reported on King Street.

10:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Place.

12:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

3:54 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:41 p.m., threatening was reported on North Street.

9:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

11:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Carey Lane.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 5:19 p.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

7:24 p.m., threatening was reported on State Route 133.

11:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallaire Street.

8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stobie Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:53 a.m., Heather Suzanne Haley, 32, of Anson, was arrested on a probation hold.

12:11 p.m., Keith A. Brissette, 27, of Athens, was arrested on a probation hold.

1:10 p.m., Christopher Arthur Skidgell Jr., 27, of Norridgewock, was arrested on four warrants.

1:23 p.m., Garrett Matthew Henry, 35, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by priors.

3:33 p.m., Linda L. Moore, 47, of Clinton, was arrested on two warrants.

Friday at 6:16 a.m., Karl William Albert, 40, of West Haven, Vt., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:09 p.m., Brittney Nichole Young, 29, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of operating while her license was suspended or revoked, failing to register a vehicle and violating conditions of release, following a citizen report of a traffic offense on Green Street.

4:41 p.m., Derek Robillard, 30, of Shingle Springs, California, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, following a report of theft on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:58 p.m., Travis Ky Vo, 18, of Portland, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and illegally possessing liquor as a minor, following a report of shoplifting on JFK Plaza.

9:16 p.m., Michael Nigro, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by priors, following a report of a noise complaint on Collette Street.

10 p.m., Melinda Landry, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Railroad Square.

10:32 p.m., Crystal Cougle, 26, of Winslow, was arrested on a probation hold, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Pleasant Street.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:04 p.m., Jill K. Blodgett, 41, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Cool Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: