A Portland man arrested Wednesday after a break-in attempt at the Maine Historical Society has now been charged with a string of burglaries in the downtown area during the last several weeks.

The additional charges against Tim Toun, 30, were revealed during an initial court appearance on Friday afternoon. Toun was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Portland police said they believe Toun is responsible for nine recent burglaries or burglary attempts, including at the historical society.

Another Portland man, Danny Arnold, 42, also is appearing in court Friday on charges related to a burglary on Thursday. Arnold has not been charged with any of the other incidents.

Toun did not enter a plea and Arnold is not expected to either.

Arnold was been charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief after he was caught at a construction site at 100 Fore St. early Thursday. Police were called after an alarm alerted an off-site employee that someone was inside a construction trailer at the historic industrial site known as the Portland Company complex.

Toun was arrested a day earlier in connection with the attempted burglary of the Maine Historical Society, where someone had shattered a glass door pane but failed to get inside the building.

Toun and another person were found nearby. Toun was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and later charged with attempted burglary. The other person was not charged.

Police have said Arnold was not the person found with Toun.

Both Toun and Arnold have criminal histories.

Arnold serve nine months of a two-year sentence for burglary in 2010 and has convictions for assault, domestic violence assault, carrying a concealed weapon and violating a protective order, among other charges.

His most recent conviction came in 2017 for aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, both felonies for which he was sentenced to serve nine months of a three-year sentence. Arnold violated his probation multiple times and was incarcerated for short periods following each violation, including one notable incident in 2018 when he was a suspect in the killing of a pregnant goat at Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook.

Arnold wasn’t charged with killing the goat, but he was charged with violating probation for possessing a crossbow, the same weapon used to kill the goat.

Toun’s recent criminal history includes guilty pleas in November 2018 to charges of theft, unlawful possession of drugs and violating the conditions of his release.

Though the burglaries have been concentrated around downtown, they didn’t appear to target specific businesses. The burglar or burglars typically went after cash registers and safes inside the businesses, sometimes taking a register or small safe if it could not be opened.

Toun is charged with theft or attempted burglary and criminal mischief in connection with break-ins at the following locations:

• Bayside American Cafe on Portland Street

• Squeaky Clean Laundromat on Washington Avenue

• LB Kitchen on Congress Street

• Toni’s Touch on Forest Avenue

• Leavitt & Sons Deli on Kennebec Street

• Boda on Congress Street

• Little Tap House on High Street

• Mekong Thai Restaurant on Forest Avenue

• the Maine Historical Society

Additional burglaries took place recently at Eyes on Rosemont on Middle Street, Maine Oyster Company on Portland Street, Maine Juice Company on Spring Street, Wallace James Clothing on High Street, Lio Restaurant on Spring Street, Others! cafe at Monument Square and Still a Good Cause thrift shop on Forest Avenue.

No charges have been filed in those cases.

This story will be updated.

