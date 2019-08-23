OWLS HEAD — The Owls Head Transportation Museum raised more than $3.6 million in weekend sales at its annual New England Auto Auction, held Aug. 16-17.

More than 230 vehicles and more than 250 automotive collectibles crossed the block. The auction attracted more than 500 bidders from across the country.

This year’s event offered an inventory of vehicles with production years that spanned 1920 to 2015.

The main attraction was a two-owner 1966 Shelby GT350 Carryover, one of 252 ever produced, with fewer than 16,500 original miles. After a bidding war, this rare muscle car brought the weekend’s top price and the event’s second-highest sale on record at $291,500.

Other notable cars included a luxurious 1961 Jaguar XK150S Roadster and a nostalgic 1959 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible, which sold for $137,500 and $104,500, respectively.

