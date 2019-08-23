Readfield Recreation soccer sign ups for boys and girls pre-kindergarten through grade 6 is now open through Sept. 6.

A $10 late fee will be applied if registering after that date.

For a registration form, visit readfieldmaine.org or stop by the the Readfield Town Office at 8 Old Kents HIll Road.

Cash, checks made payable to Town of Readfield, or credit card (fee applies) will be accepted.

For more information, call 685-4939 or email [email protected]

