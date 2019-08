IN ANSON, Friday at 4:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Campground Road.

6:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brook Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abenaki Road.

3:16 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

3:33 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Whitten Road.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenwood Street.

5:05 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Avenue.

7:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:18 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Kennedy Road and Hospital Street.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anderson Lane.

8:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lafayette Street.

9:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Commercial Street.

9:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:30 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Eight Rod Road.

Saturday at 2:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 9:52 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Corson Road.

Saturday at 9:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Corson Road.

9:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 6:20 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 12:29 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported, no location given.

4:01 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN COPLIN PLANTATION, Friday at 5:39 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Friday at 6:08 p.m., a caller from Dallas Hill Road reported someone was missing.

Saturday at 1:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dallas Hill Road.

2:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dallas Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 3:27 p.m., an auto theft was reported on Center Road.

6:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Ridge Road.

7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bunker Avenue.

Saturday at 8:17 a.m., a burglary was reported on Industrial Road.

9:37 a.m., trees were reported down on Oakland Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:44 a.m., an assault was reported on High Street.

9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

10:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bridge Street.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Perkins Street at University of Maine.

IN HARMONY, Saturday at 8:37 a.m., loud noise was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:24 p.m., a violation of bail was reported on Oak Street.

9:23 p.m., mischief was reported on Bean Street.

10:16 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN MOSCOW, Saturday at 9:29 a.m., vandalism was reported on Frith Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 10:55 a.m., a theft was reported on Middle Road.

11:59 a.m., an assault was reported on George E. Cole Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 7:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Snow Pond Road.

3:33 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Saturday at 3:38 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:12 p.m., a scam was reported on Livingston Street.

9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

Saturday at 7:09 a.m., wires were reported down on Spring Road.

9:24 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Somerset Plaza.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 2:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Corinna Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

1:03 p.m., mischief was reported on Lawton Street.

2:45 p.m., a scam was reported on Water Street.

2:55 p.m., a caller from Pennell Street reported a bad check.

4:26 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

5:24 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle problem was reported on Weston Street.

7:01 p.m., loud noise was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

9:56 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Avenue.

10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

10:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:48 a.m., vandalism was reported on Malbons Mills Road.

10:04 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on East Ridge Road.

10:12 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on North Avenue.

12:08 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on North Avenue.

IN SOLON, Friday at 3:37 p.m., a caller from South Main Street reported a scam.

IN STRONG, Friday at 6:59 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

7:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:33 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Winter Street.

1:58 p.m., a protection order was served on Nicole Drive.

2:22 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Maple Street.

3:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Colby Street.

4:54 p.m., a caller from Quarry Road reported someone was missing.

6:26 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:16 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hillside Avenue.

6:54 p.m., noise was reported on May Street.

8:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

8:17 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Water Street.

8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

9:57 p.m., fireworks were reported on Carrean Street.

10:38 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Saturday at 12:18 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

12:28 a.m., a fight was reported on Water Street.

2:52 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

3 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

5:35 a.m., noise was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Friday at 8:58 a.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on U.S. Route 2 East.

9:52 p.m., noise was reported on Union Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dallaire Street.

5:26 p.m., a theft was reported on China Road.

6:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Ginger Avenue.

6:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

Saturday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 5:45 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bowdoin Street.

9:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

9:47 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Turkey Lane.

9:49 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Memorial Drive.

11:25 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

Saturday at 12:46 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Pamela Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:26 a.m., John Paul Cella, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:56 a.m., James Asa Lane, 35, of Madison, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

3:49 p.m., Karl William Albert, 50, of West Haven, Vermont, was arrested on a probation violation and two warrants.

3:53 p.m., Jonathan B. Crowe, 36, of Belfast, was arrested on a probation hold

Saturday at 12:52 a.m., Steven Christopher Giles, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:18 a.m., Tayla Frappier, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:05 p.m., Donald Joseph Veilleux, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and criminal threatening.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:56 p.m., Mary L. Gray, 70, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without license.

