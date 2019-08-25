AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Aug. 1-14, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Christopher J. Armstrong, 24, of Monmouth, driving to endanger, June 24, 2018, in Winthrop, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days; operating under the influence, June 25, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Larry Arnold, 34, of Augusta, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water June 16, 2019, in Vassalboro, $100 fine.

Kenneth R. Austin, 37, of Norridgewock, misuse of public benefits instrument, Jan. 5, 2018, in Waterville, 10 day jail sentence, $399.48 restitution.

Michelle Bard, 47, of Waterville, habitually truant student, May 18, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Karen Beaudoin, 43, of Monmouth, allowing a minor to operate a personal watercraft violation July 3, 2019, in Manchester, $100 fine.

David L. Bellefleur, 31, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 17, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine.

Christopher J. Bickford, 35, of Oakland, operating under the influence May 26, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Talline M. Blakeslee, 38, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 19, 2018, in Waterville, five day jail sentence; burglary, same date and town, dismissed.

Chad Blethen, 40, of Sidney, theft by insurance deception, Nov. 4, 2017, in Sidney, three month jail sentence; theft by insurance deception, same date and town, dismissed.

Zachary R. Borg, 25, of Dexter, operating vehicle without license, Jan. 28, 2017, in Clinton, $100 fine.

Matthew Bosketti, 40, of Exeter, New Hampshire, fishing without a valid license June 6, 2019, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Heidi Bowen, 46, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 12, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Desiree Bower, 43, South China, operating after registration suspended, April 10, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Steve B. Bragg, 34, of Palermo, unlawful cutting of trees Sept. 20, 2018, in Albion, dismissed.

Amanda Brann, 26, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 27, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Mary H. Brazell, 28, of Portland, driving to endanger, April 11, 2018, in Hallowell, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Nathan Breton, 28, of Waterville, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water June 23, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Charlotte M. Brown, 47, of Augusta, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Feb. 15, 2019, in Hallowell, $250 fine.

Nicole A. Brown, 43, of South China, operating under the influence March 17, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; criminal mischief, same date and town, $200 fine; criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

George F. Browning, 64, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 24, 2015, in Litchfield, three-year jail sentence, all but four months, 15 days suspended, two years probation, $900 restitution.

Kyle H. Buckland, 24, of Wilton, motor vehicle speeding 30+ over speed limit, Feb. 4, 2018, in Rome, dismissed.

Shawn D. Burgess, 43, of China, criminal mischief, Dec. 14, 2017, in Augusta, $200 fine, driver to endanger, same date and town, dismissed.

Melissa Burgess, 32, of Waterville, habitually truant student, May 2, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Ronald Carleton, 64, of New Portland, operating under the influence, May 20, 2019, in Clinton, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Colby J. Carpenter, 19, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor June 17, 2019, in Winslow, $200 fine.

Laurence P. Cook, 56, of Hallowell, failure to vaccinate dog against rabies June 22, 2019, in Hallowell, $50 fine; keeping an unlicensed dog June 22, 2019, in Hallowell, $50 fine.

Coby L. Dangler, 19, of Waterville, possession of marijuana under 21 years of age June 18, 2019, in Waterville, $350 fine; minor possessing liquor, same date and town, dismissed.

Tyler J. Davis, 27, of Canaan, operating under the influence, March 10, 2019, in Hallowell, $700 fine, four-day jail sentence, license suspended 150 days; refusing to sign civil violation summons, same date and town, dismissed.

Mathew J. Dawson, of Winslow, operating vehicle without a license June 19, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Jeremy T. Depalma, 29, of Benton, domestic violence terrorizing, April 4, 2019, in Waterville, 180-day jail sentence all but 24 hours suspended, probation two years; domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Devin Douglass, 24, of Sidney, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 1, 2018, in Waterville, 90-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, Sept. 1, 2018, in Oakland, 90-day jail sentence.

Annamarie Lynn Donnell, 33, of Waterville, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth April 20, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, 15 hours of community service.

Bruce M. Doughty, 59, of Augusta, driving to endanger, Dec. 11, 2017, in Augusta, $575 fine, 15-day jail sentence, license suspended 30 days; failing to stop for officer, Dec. 11, 2017, in Augusta, 15-day jail sentence; eluding an officer, same date and town, dismissed.

Devin A. Douglass, 24, of Sidney, burglary July 12, 2018, in Clinton, $400 fine with $200 suspended, five-year department of corrections sentence all but 249 days suspended, three years probation; criminal mischief, July 12, 2018, in Clinton, 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 12, 2018, in Clinton, 30-day jail sentence.

Carroll M. Downs Jr., 69, of Waterville, drinking in public, June 15, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Julia A. Dudley, 21, of Rome, failure to register vehicle June 21, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

John F. Dumas, 53, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 15, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ryan E. Fitzgerald, 21, of Chelsea, operating under the influence, Nov. 28, 2017, in Farmingdale, $500 fine, license suspended 150 days.

Kathleen E. Fleury, 53, of Wiscasset, violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 9, 2017 in Manchester, nine-month jail sentence; domestic violence stalking, May 31, 2016, in Manchester, four-year department of corrections sentence, all but 414 days suspended, probation two years; violating condition of release, June 13, 2018, in Gardiner, nine-month jail sentence; violating protection from abuse order, June 13, 2018, in Gardiner, nine-month jail sentence; violating condition of release and violating protection from abuse order, June 14, 2018, in Hallowell, dismissed; domestic violence stalking, violating protection from abuse order, and violating condition of release, May 5, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Alex D. Fontes, 29, of Dedham, rule violation, possessing or using drugs on duty, May 15, 2019, in Sidney, $250 fine.

Matther Forgues, 20, of Lewiston, possession of marijuana under 21 years of age May 29, 2019, in Litchfield, dismissed; possession of marijuana under 21 years of age Jan. 29, 2019, in Litchfield, dismissed.

Ashley N. Fortin, 27, of Oakland, failure to register vehicle June 17, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Troy Foster, 46, of Mars Hill, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 3, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Todd Fredette, 49, of Winslow, unlawful cutting of trees Sept. 20, 2018, in Albion, dismissed.

Katie Furbush, 39, of Belgrade, operating while license suspended or revoked, June 11, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, same date and town, $200 fine.

Jeffrey Gamache, 35, of Litchfield, domestic violence assault, Jan. 7, 2019, in Litchfield, two-year jail sentence all but four months suspended, probation two years.

Kassandra Gammon, 26, of Lisbon Falls, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior March 28, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, $250 fine, seven-day jail sentence.

Maria D. Garcia-Santos, 24, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $200 fine.

Jeffrey Gernon, 22, of Pittstoun, New Jersey, operating without safety equipment July 4, 2019, in Winthrop, $200 fine.

Rhonda B. George, 43, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 5, 2018, in Waterville, $150 fine.

William R. Gertloff III, 50, of Fairfield, operating vehicle while license suspended or revoked, June 29, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Nicole Gervais, 34, of Winthrop, allowing a dog to be at large May 2, 2019, in Winthrop, $10 fine.

Cameron Grant, 19, Unity, operating a defective vehicle June 15, 2019, in Clinton, $100.

Taylor J. Godbout, 25, of Augusta, operating vehicle while license suspended or revoked June 29, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Andrew Goulette, 20, of Hallowell, minor consuming liquor March 22, 2019, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Gregory Hammerbeck, 47, of Waterville, assault June 22, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine and 24-hour jail sentence; terrorizing, same date and town, 24-hour jail sentence.

Austin R. Hartin, 23, of Waterville, operating a vehicle without a license June 21, 2019, in Oakland, $100 fine.

Ohisha M. Henderson, 43, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 28, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $4.86 restitution.

Randall Heyer, 64, of Windsor, operating under the influence Dec. 8, 2018, in Augusta, $900 fine, seven-day jail sentence, license and registration suspended three years.

Scott R. Horne, 42, of Benton, operating under the influence April 28, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Joshua R. Howell, 37, of Whitefield, operating under the influence March 16, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspended; failure to stop and provide information, same date and town, dismissed; criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

Alden Ingraham, 57, of Augusta, operating under the influence, Feb. 2, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, license suspended 150 days.

Michael S. Jackson, 30, of Chelsea, failure to register vehicle, Jan. 10, 2019, in Gardiner, $100 fine

Seth Benjamin Jacobs, 31, Monmouth, criminal mischief Jan. 2, 2019, in Belgrade, dismissed; criminal trespass Jan. 2 in Belgrade, $300 fine.

Timothy Jennings, 40, of Augusta, criminal mischief, March 2, 2019, in Augusta, 14-day jail sentence, restitution $200; criminal mischief, March 5, 2019, in Augusta, 21-day jail sentence, restitution $500; assault, March 9, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine, $150 suspended, 90-day jail sentence.

Kelli Anne Johnson, 34, of Winslow, violating condition of release Jan. 5, 2018, in Waterville, department of corrections six-month sentence; unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug Jan. 5, 2018, in Waterville, 16-month department of corrections sentence; unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, Jan. 5, 2018, in Waterville, 16-month department of corrections sentence.

Danielle Jones, 30, of Waterville, failure to comply with order, Oct. 24, 2017, in Waterville, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence.

Vernon Keene, 51, of Sabattus, criminal mischief April 6, 2019, in Litchfield, $200 fine.

Stephanie Ann Keith, 38, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked, July 1, 2018, in Gardiner, $250 fine; assault, May 25, 2018, in Gardiner, $300 fine all suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 6, 2018, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Matthew Knight, 36, of Rome, driving to endanger, March 18, 2018, in Waterville, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Gabor Korthy, 64, of Augusta, three counts of criminal mischief, Nov. 2, 2018, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Jamilee Kus, 36, of, Waterville, forgery June 9, 2017, in Waterville, one-year department of corrections sentence, all but 30 days suspended, probation one year, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 31, 2017, in Waterville, one-year jail sentence, one-year probation.

Jeffrey S. Kyllonen, 41, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 23, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine.

Mariah J. Lancaster, 30, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence March 16, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 180-day license suspension.

Jerame Landry, 31, of Madison, permit unlawful use, July 19, 2018, in Winslow, 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, Aug. 15, 2018, in Vassalboro, 48-hour jail sentence.

Patrick Leblanc Jr., 23, of Warren, robbery, March 17, 2017 in Waterville, five-year department of corrections sentence, all but 18 months suspended, probation four years.

Shawn T. Lemiuex, 33, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 18, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 16, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Randy P. Lewis Jr., 29, of Dresden, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle, Nov. 12, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Haley L. Libby, 18, of Skowhegan, minor transporting liquor June 22, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Joshua S. Libby, 36, of Liberty, operate while license suspended or revoked, July 19, 2018, in Winslow, $500 fine.

Laurie A. Locke, 49, of Skowhegan, aggravated criminal mischief, May 20, 2015, in Waterville, two-year department of corrections sentence, all but 45 days suspended, two years probation, $500 restitution.

Ethan Macomber, 22, of Unity, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 11, 2018, in Benton, dismissed.

Steve B. Madsen, 24, of West Gardiner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, March 4, 2018, in Augusta, $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 21 days suspended; unlawful possession of cocaine, same date and town, dismissed.

Neal Mason, 61, of Winslow, criminal mischief, Dec. 19, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Gregory John Maul, 54, of Fayette, driving to endanger, April 9, 2018, in Gardiner, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Russell L. Mayheux, 38, of Augusta, driving under the influence of alcohol March 7, 2019, in Winslow, 180-day sentence, administrative release sentence one year, 150-day license suspension; driving to endanger, same date and town, dismissed.

Heidi Sue McQuillan, 47, of Sidney, domestic violence assault, April 9, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Mark A. Meserve, 49, of Waterville, domestic violence assault April 4, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jonathan Michaud, 26, of West Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 17, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ryan Paul Michaud, 38, of Smithfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 15, 2017 in Waterville, dismissed.

Ashley M. Miller, 28, of Albion, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 2, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Brian J. Miller, 25, of Waterville, fishing without a valid license May 29, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Kenneth Mills, 44, of Augusta, operating under the influence, Oct. 13, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 3, 2018, in Winthrop, three-year jail sentence all but 60 days suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 5, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Amber M. Mulholland, 26, of Waterville, domestic violence assault July 8, 2019, in Winslow, 270-day jail sentence, all suspended, two year probation.

April B. Murray, 59, of Winthrop, assault, Nov. 4, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Christine M.L. Nadeau, 48, of Sidney, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, in Augusta Oct. 5, 2018, dismissed.

Natasha Nadeau, 29, of Waterville, criminal mischief April 24, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed; drinking in public June 28, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Sharon Nichols, 64, of Pittston, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Dec. 23, 2108 in Augusta, dismissed.

Sean F. Nurse, 53, of Vienna, failure to register vehicle May 31, 2019, in Mount Vernon, $100 fine.

Ricky C. Pease, 59, of North Monmouth, criminal mischief, Nov. 22, 2018, in Monmouth, 10-day jail sentence, restitution $2,285; discharge a firearm or crossbow near dwelling, same date and town, 10-day jail sentence; reckless conduct, same date and town, 10-day jail sentence; reckless conduct and driving deer, same date and town, dismissed.

Eric St. Peter, 31, of Waterville, operating after habitual offender revocation, Feb. 8, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed; operating after habitual offender revocation, May 18, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Sarah M. Pett, 21, of Medway, Massachusetts, motor vehicle speeding 30+ over speed limit, March 28, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Justin T. Pfeifer, 32, of Southport, use of drug paraphernalia Sept. 23, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed; unlawful possession of heroin, Sept. 23, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michael St. Pierre, 40, of Augusta, operating under the influence, Sept. 5, 2018, in Augusta, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, license and registration suspended three years.

Robert Pomerleau, 67, of Clinton, domestic violence assault, Feb. 2, 2019, in Clinton, 180-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, probation two years.

Kayla Porter, 24, of South China, keeping an unlicensed dog June 25, 2019, in China, $25 fine; keeping an unlicensed dog June 25, 2019, in China, $25 fine; keeping an unlicensed dog June 25, 2019, in China, $25 fine; keeping an unlicensed dog June 25, 2019, in China, $25 fine.

Joseph Prizio, 20, of Milford, Connecticut, minor possession liquor, Jan. 19, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed; use of drug paraphernalia Jan. 19, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed; minor transporting liquor Jan. 19, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Renee A. Proctor, 22, of Norridgewock, driving to endanger, June 2, 2018, in Waterville, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Brodie L. Rayment, 19, of Medfield, Massachusetts, fishing without a valid license July 6, 2019, in Belgrade, $100 fine.

Bethmarie Retamozzo, 41, of Skowhegan, stalking serious inconvenience/emotional distress, Sept. 14, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Timothy Reynolds, 58, of Winslow, violating conditions of release Jan. 22, 2019, in Winslow, $100 fine; violating conditions of release July 1, 2019, in Winslow, $100 fine; domestic violence assault, Dec. 25, 2018, in Winslow, 180-day jail sentence all but 14 days suspended, probation two years; domestic violence criminal threatening, same date and town, 14-day jail sentence.

Kayla Rice, 20, of Salem, New Hampshire, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 25, 2018, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Brooke M. Rogers, 18, of Canaan, minor consuming liquor March 17, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Rachel Rogers, 38, of Farmingdale, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 5, 2017, in Augusta, 14-month department of corrections sentence; misuse of identification, same date and town, 10-month department of corrections sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 1, 2018, in Augusta, 14-month department of corrections sentence; misuse of identification, same date and town, 10-month department of corrections sentence.

Michaela Roy, 19, of Whitefield, minor consuming liquor March 22, 2019, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Walter Russell, 42, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 14, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 18, 2018, in Winthrop, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

James Brian Rust, 36, of Fairfield, violating condition of release, Nov. 6, 2016, in Winslow, 10-day jail sentence.

Nicholas Sapiel, 23, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior April 19, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine; violating conditions of release, same date and town, dismissed. Theft by receiving stolen property May 29, 2019, in Winslow, $150 fine; attaching false plates, same date and town, $150 fine.

Paula Scott, 52, of Palmyra, driving to endanger, March 17, 2018, in Waterville, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Codey Seavey Jr., 23, of Sidney, failure to register vehicle Feb. 9, 2019, in Waterville, $100 finel operate while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 25, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; failure to register vehicle, same date and town, $100 fine; failure to register vehicle, March 14, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

David Shanahan, 65, of Kingfield, operating under the influence, Aug. 4, 2018, in Monmouth, $900 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Christopher Sirois, 26, of Chelsea, operating under the influence, April 5, 2019, in Gardiner, $700 fine, 364 day jail sentence, probation one year, license suspended one year; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, same date and town, 10 day jail sentence.

Todd Alan Shane, 28, of Waterville, assault, June 22, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine; refusing to sign civil violation summons, same date and town, $200 fine.

Christopher D. Skehan, 47, of Gardiner, operate/permit operate no ID/validation displayed June 28, 2019, in West Gardiner, $150 fine.

Cassandra Smith, 30, of Unity, habitually truant student April 9, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Shawna A. Solmitz, 20, of Augusta, possession of marijuana under 21 years of age May 5, 2019, in Readfield, dismissed.

Kenneth W. Spear, 30, of Augusta, attaching false plates June 27, 2019, in Vassalboro, $150 fine.

Branden Stover, 28, of Oakland, domestic violence assault April 7, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed; disorderly conduct, offensive words and gestures, same date and town, $250 fine.

Scott Struck, 34, of Readfield, violating condition of release, Oct. 30, 2018, in Augusta, 90-day jail sentence; four counts of violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Bryan S. Tardiff, 25, of Portland, fail to comply with sex offender registration act, Aug. 7, 2016 in Augusta, 25 day jail sentence; fail to comply with sex offender registration act, Feb. 11, 2019, in Augusta, 25 day jail sentence; violating condition of release, same date and town, 10 day jail sentence.

Tyler Tabb, 27, of Manchester, permit unlawful use, Feb. 28, 2019, in Gardiner, $100 fine; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Charles Tibbetts III, 40, of Vassalboro, June 20, 2018, in Waterville, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael W. Turner, 50, of Newburgh, attaching false plates, Nov. 2, 2018, in Benton, $100 fine.

Nikkia R. Veilleux, 35, of Waterville, operate while license suspended or revoked, June 11, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Rodney Waldron, 38, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, March 19, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Lawrence P. Walsh, 60, of North Windham, Connecticut, operating under the influence July 13, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle with license, July 13, 2018, in Augusta, $100 fine, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Christian C. Willoughby, 44, of Hartland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, May 23, 2019, in Clinton, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence.

Victor H. Wilson, 43, of Waterville, indecent conduct May 4, 2019, in Waterville, 12-hour jail sentence.

Melissa Witham, 32, of Oakland, domestic violence assault March 10, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Sarah Anne Wonch, 27, of Auburn, criminal trespass, Feb. 17, 2019, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Aaron M. Zayac, 22, of Augusta, violating condition of release, May 21, 2019, in Waterville, 10-day jail sentence; operating vehicle without a license, conditions/restrictions same date and town, dismissed; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, same state and town, dismissed.

