IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 0:56 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Airport Road.

11:33 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

11:56 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canal Street.

3:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

3:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Whitten Road.

4:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Summerhaven Road.

10:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

10:25 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Gannett Street.

11:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Greenlief Street.

11:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Granite Street.

11:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

Sunday at 12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

3:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Street.

4:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 6:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Route 202.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:49 p.m., a family fight was reported on North Wayne Road.

Sunday at 12:22 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Norcross Point.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:49 p.m., Jeremiah Warren Oleary, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on Water Street on a warrant and charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

4:38 p.m., Sheri Ann Purington, 35, of Gardiner, was arrested on Civic Center Drive and charged with criminal trespass.

6:01 p.m., Cassidy A. Bridges, 31, of Augusta, was arrested at the intersection of Water and East Crescent streets on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 4:22 p.m., a 27-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

Sunday at 4:10 a.m., Taylor J. Godbout, 25, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked on Western Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 7:58 a.m., Alijah M. Foss, 19, of Bangor, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without license on Water Street.

1:42 a.m., a 36-year-old Manchester woman was summoned on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

