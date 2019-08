IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 9:31 p.m., fireworks were reported on West Road.

Sunday at 12:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 6:34 a.m., a suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 3:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on 15th Fire Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 2:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Hinckley Road.

6:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.

6:30 p.m., a fire was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

10:16 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Main and Pleasant streets.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 6:53 p.m., an assault was reported on Spurwink Lane.

Sunday at 6:12 a.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on West Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 4:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

9:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

Sunday at 11:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Rowell Street.

Sunday at 8:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 2:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on George E. Cole Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 2:27 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Winding Hill Road.

7:56 p.m., fireworks were reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 10:28 p.m., a burglary was reported on Heath Street.

12:16 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Country Club Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 6:52 p.m., a violation of bail or protective order was reported on Somerset Avenue.

Sunday at 10:18 a.m., a water problem was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 4:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Martin Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 12:44 p.m., loud noise was reported on Dudley Corner Road.

5:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:38 p.m., loud noise was reported on Dudley Corner Road.

7:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:30 p.m., loud noise was reported on St. Mark Street.

9:46 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

Sunday at 12:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Road.

7:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Dartmouth Street.

9:26 a.m., a theft was reported on Winter Street.

10:12 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Lexie Lane.

11:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Pheasant Lane.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 12:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Smithfield Road.

4:34 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:22 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:51 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.

12:01 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

12:40 p.m., a fight was reported on North Street.

1:35 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:30 p.m., a fight was reported on Water Street.

5:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanger Avenue.

7:26 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Hazelwood Avenue.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:15 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Gray Street.

12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:23 a.m., a theft was reported on Monica Avenue.

10:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Simpson Avenue.

11:10 p.m., noise was reported on South Reynolds Road.

Sunday at 2:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Garand Street.

2:57 a.m., noise was reported on Pattees Pond Road.

ARREST

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 8:27 p.m., Larry Eugene Munn, 38, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

