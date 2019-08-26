IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:15 a.m., at least one person was taken to the hospital following a car crash on Interstate 95.

10 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Edward Street.

10:38 a.m., an elevator problem was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

10:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ingraham Mountain Road.

3:57 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Stephen King Drive.

4:20 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Meadow Brook Road.

7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

8:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Davenport Street.

8:57 p.m., a loose dog was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

Monday at 12:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Florence Street and Western Avenue.

12:26 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Cedar Street.

12:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 11:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Outlet Road.

1:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Hemlock Ridge Road.

Saturday at 8:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cooper Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 7:08 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Waterville Road.

Saturday at 12:27 p.m., an assault was reported on Route 3.

3:33 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on 15th Fireroad.

IN FARMINGDALE, Sunday at 12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 6 p.m., a theft was reported on Cumberland Farms on Bridge Street.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

11:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

Saturday at 3:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Carey Lane.

Sunday at 3:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Blueberry Hill Lane.

4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

4:24 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Cumberland Farms on Bridge Street.

11:13 p.m., someone was reported missing from Central Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 1:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Welch Avenue.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 4:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 126.

Saturday at 5:47 p.m., a theft was reported on Smithtown Road.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Aug. 19 at 10:20 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Plummer Road.

Wednesday at 3:36 p.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Road.

9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Westwood Acres Road.

Thursday at 1:11 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Kimball Street.

6:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Furlong Road.

9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 5:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:42 p.m., a marine problem was reported at Thorofare Road and Frog Lane.

5:43 p.m., a family fight was reported on Hatch Street.

8:31 p.m., a marine problem was reported at Mansir Lane and Brunswick Road.

Sunday at 9:14 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Leonov Lane.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 11:59 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Church Hill Road.

1:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Grove Road.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caswell Road.

Saturday at 2:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Belfast Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 6:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Luanne Lane.

8:42 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Town Hall Lane.

ARRESTS



IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:21 a.m., Emily Mathieu, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Townsend Road.

Sunday at 1:18 a.m., Christopher Barter, 38, of Bath, was arrested on charges of violating probation, operating after habitual offender revocation and operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:11 p.m., James A. Hallowell, 48, of Stillwater, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop near Water Street.

Saturday at 10:06 p.m., Zachary Reed, 19, of Wiscasset, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Mechanic Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 7:52 p.m., Addam Moffett, 41, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Packard Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 3:35 p.m., an 89-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Airport Road.

5:34 p.m., Alisha L. Haskell, 34, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on charges of keeping a dangerous dog, animal trespassing, criminal mischief and having a dog at large following an animal complaint on Mount Vernon Road.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 6:23 p.m., Anthony T. Sepulvado, 21, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of aggravated driving to endanger following a traffic stop on Weeks Mills Road.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 10:08 p.m., Nathaniel R. Woodman, 20, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by consumption following a traffic stop on Mechanic Street.

Sunday at 12:54 a.m., Marci A. Reed, 50, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence at the Gardiner Police Station.

8:30 a.m., a 16-year-old male was issued a summons on a charge of sale and use drug paraphernalia on Autumn Street.

Sunday at 6:03 p.m., a 43-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was revoked or suspended, elevated by a prior conviction, following a motor vehicle stop on Blueberry Hill Lane.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 6:24 p.m., Kyle Charest, 19, of Buckfield, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding following a traffic stop on Route 202.

