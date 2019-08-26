IN AVON, Sunday at 1:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Airport Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Falls Road and Eames Road.

Saturday, 4:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 8:24 p.m., assault was reported on River Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 2:48 p.m., trespassing was reported on Shady Lane.

IN CHINA, Friday at 7:08 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Waterville Road.

Saturday, 12:27 p.m., assault was reported on Route 3 Road.

3:33 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on 15th Fireroad.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

8:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

Monday, 12:38 a.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 5:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

10:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

11:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Avenue.

Monday, 2:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lake Avenue.

4:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 1:31 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Clearwater Road.

5:12 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on York Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 5:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

7:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

7:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 2:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 7:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carry Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:26 a.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

11:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Pheasant Lane.

12:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Parlin Street.

4:44 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.

5:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ledgewood Drive.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 1:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Corinna Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 11:59 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Church Hill Road.

1:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Grove Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:47 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:36 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Elm Street.

12:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

1:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on King Street.

4:21 p.m., assault was reported on Western Avenue.

9:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stream View Drive.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crawford Street.

Monday, 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 12:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

1:30 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

4:35 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Prospect Street and U.S. Route 2 East.

4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Masterman Avenue.

 

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 10:50 a.m., Dustin Michael Towers, 31, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of harassment.

Sunday, 12:15 a.m., Darrus O. Grate, 30, of Phippsburg, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:37 a.m., Austin D. Simmons, 20, of New Sharon, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and violating condition of release.

5:52 p.m., Kevin John Farrington, 19, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

6:20 p.m., Justin Daniel Brooks, 28, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding over 30 miles per hour.

8:47 p.m., Tammy A. Jordan, 39, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 5:14 p.m., Daigan C. Small, 19, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of failing to stop for a police officer and driving to endanger.

5:34 p.m., Keith A. Loignon, 36, of Warren, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, operating without a license and a probation hold.

6:49 p.m., Ryan S. Emery, 36, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.

7:38 p.m., Samantha Rose White, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

