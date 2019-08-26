FAIRFIELD CENTER — Tai Chi for Health and Balance will be offered Sept. 24 and run through Nov. 19. Participants will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Victor Grange 49 at 142 Oakland Road.

The class is an effective exercise program for improving health and well-being, proven to help prevent falls and relieve pain for those living with arthritis. Participants will focus on improving strength, balance and mental health. This low-impact exercise is performed in slow, fluid movements that are easy on the joints and can be done either sitting or standing.

The class is sponsored by Spectrum Generations, in partnership with Healthy Living for ME.

Cost for the eight-week class is $45 and registration is required.

For more information and to register, visit healthylivingforme.org, call 800-620-6036 or email [email protected] for more information and to register.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: