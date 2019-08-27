JAY — Police charged a Fayette man Sunday night in connection to a pickup truck leaving the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on collision late Aug. 20 on Claybrook Road.

Officer Dylan Rider issued Charles Drake, 56, a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Tuesday.

Livermore Falls police handled the accident and turned the matter over to Jay police for investigation. Livermore Falls officer Steve Gould found the truck a couple hours after the accident at a residence on Main Street in Fayette. After the investigation, it was determined Drake was the driver of the truck, Caton said.

The car driven by Brody Pond, 22, of Farmington, and the Ford Ranger truck were traveling in opposite directions and collided on a curve near the center of Claybrook Road, Livermore Falls Ernest Steward Jr. said previously.

Brody Pond, 22, of Farmington who was in the second vehicle, complained of chest pain believed to be from a seatbelt and was taken by ambulance to a Farmington hospital.

The pickup driver allegedly drove off without one of the truck’s wheels leaving scrape marks along the way.

Pond’s car was traveling toward Route 133 and the truck was going toward Moose Hill Road in Livermore Falls.

A conviction on a leaving the scene charge carries a maximum 364 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

Drake is scheduled to appear Nov. 5 at a Farmington court.

