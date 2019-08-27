IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:49 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Riverside Drive.

7:37 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:05 a.m., a burglarized motor vehicle was reported on Davenport Street.

8:25 a.m., a well-being check was made on Littlefield Street.

9:06 a.m., needles were recovered at Western Avenue.

9:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mill Street.

9:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

9:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Pierce Street.

9:43 a.m., a burglary was reported on Bog Road.

11:08 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Murray Street.

11:26 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Murray Street.

11:37 a.m., a well-being check was made on Gannett Street.

12:41 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

12:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Gannett Street.

12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.

1:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dyer Drive.

1:17 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

1:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stephen King Drive.

3:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Marketplace Drive.

4:47 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.

4:52 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gedney Street.

8:48 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Malta Street.

9:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Townsend Road and High Ridge Drive.

9:46 p.m., lost property was recovered on Union Street.

Tuesday at 12:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lenfesty Drive.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:02 a.m., a well-being check was made on Streamside Lane.

10:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

12:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

4:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Central Street.

6:46 p.m., lost property was reported on Main Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 3:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

7:32 p.m., property was recovered on Old Lewiston Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 10:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Pond Road.

12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on an unknown road name.

5:45 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Road.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 4:48 p.m., fraud was reported on Pamcor Drive.

Tuesday at 2:51 p.m., harassment was reported on McLellan Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:38 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cold Stream Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 10:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA Monday at 6:55 a.m., Ryan Scott Greenlaw, 30, of Standish, was arrested on an arrest warrant following a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Gage Street.

IN MANCHESTER Monday at 6:45 p.m., Selah Nichole Sondrol, 20, of Winslow, was charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Monday at 9:55 a.m., a 34-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for unauthorized taking or transfer in the amount between $500 and $1,000 following a report of a theft on Civic Center Drive.

12:57 p.m., a 34-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for unauthorized taking or transfer in the amount less than $500 following a report of a theft on Western Avenue.

4:15 p.m., a 54-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized use of property.

