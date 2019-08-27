IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:49 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Riverside Drive.
7:37 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:05 a.m., a burglarized motor vehicle was reported on Davenport Street.
8:25 a.m., a well-being check was made on Littlefield Street.
9:06 a.m., needles were recovered at Western Avenue.
9:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mill Street.
9:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
9:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Pierce Street.
9:43 a.m., a burglary was reported on Bog Road.
11:08 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Murray Street.
11:26 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Murray Street.
11:37 a.m., a well-being check was made on Gannett Street.
12:41 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.
12:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Gannett Street.
12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.
1:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dyer Drive.
1:17 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
1:58 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stephen King Drive.
3:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Marketplace Drive.
4:47 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.
4:52 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.
7:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gedney Street.
8:48 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Malta Street.
9:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Townsend Road and High Ridge Drive.
9:46 p.m., lost property was recovered on Union Street.
Tuesday at 12:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN BELGRADE, Monday at 1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lenfesty Drive.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:02 a.m., a well-being check was made on Streamside Lane.
10:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
12:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.
4:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Central Street.
6:46 p.m., lost property was reported on Main Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 3:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
7:32 p.m., property was recovered on Old Lewiston Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 10:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Pond Road.
12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on an unknown road name.
5:45 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Road.
IN SIDNEY, Monday at 4:48 p.m., fraud was reported on Pamcor Drive.
Tuesday at 2:51 p.m., harassment was reported on McLellan Road.
IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:38 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cold Stream Road.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 10:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA Monday at 6:55 a.m., Ryan Scott Greenlaw, 30, of Standish, was arrested on an arrest warrant following a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Gage Street.
IN MANCHESTER Monday at 6:45 p.m., Selah Nichole Sondrol, 20, of Winslow, was charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA Monday at 9:55 a.m., a 34-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for unauthorized taking or transfer in the amount between $500 and $1,000 following a report of a theft on Civic Center Drive.
12:57 p.m., a 34-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for unauthorized taking or transfer in the amount less than $500 following a report of a theft on Western Avenue.
4:15 p.m., a 54-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized use of property.
