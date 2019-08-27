IN BELGRADE, Monday at 1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lenfesty Drive.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 4:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bush Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 5:01 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ridge Road.

5:44 p.m., an assault was reported on Green Road.

10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cottage Street.

11:02 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.

Tuesday at 5:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Road.

10:42 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Blackberry Lane.

IN MADISON, Monday at 11:56 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

4:23 p.m., a scam complaint was made on River Road.

6:56 p.m., theft was reported on Shusta Road.

Tuesday at 10:46 a.m., assault was reported on East Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:39 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 1:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Webb Ridge Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:35 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Parkman Hill Road.

5:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

Tuesday at 1:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Deer Run Street.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 4:48 p.m., a case involving fraud was reported on Pam Cor Drive.

Tuesday at 2:51 a.m., harassment was reported on McLellan Road.

4:46 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Pam Cor Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:08 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

1 p.m., mischief was reported on Bloomfield Street.

3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pennell Street.

3:47 p.m., theft was reported on Rosalie Way.

5:35 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Parkman Hill Road.

5:58 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Bloomfield Street.

6:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bennett Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

12:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

7 a.m., automobile theft was reported on Pooler Avenue.

8:26 a.m., theft was reported on Mri Drive.

9:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Ash Street.

10:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:46 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Wilkes Street.

10:12 a.m., a theft was reported on Silvermount Street.

1:12 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Ridge Road.

2:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Redington Street.

2:36 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Grove Street.

3:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Burleigh Street.

3:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

4:19 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Front Street.

4:47 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on College Avenue.

6:31 p.m., a fight was reported at Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.

7:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:08 p.m., noise was reported on Halde Street.

10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Tuesday at 2:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Getchell Street.

2:42 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

3:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Clifford Avenue.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Reynolds Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 3:14 a.m., Cameron Keith Wilton, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7:51 a.m., Naomi Lynn Haines, 48, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant.

10:28 p.m., Alexander S. Meader, 27, of Winthrop, was arrested on five warrants.

10:52 p.m., Theodore Floyd Ellis, 48, of Castine, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:02 p.m., Joshua N. Cormiea, 32, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

7:23 p.m., Justin Carl Porter, 34, of Smithfield, was arrested on a writ.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:17 p.m., Armando Weathers, 50, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 3:19 a.m., Zoie L. Vigue, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:22 p.m., Eric Vincent Nelson, 34, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a charge of violating condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:06 a.m., Daniel Murray, 33, of Mt. Vernon, was summoned on a charge of accompanying a motor vehicle permittee while impaired.

