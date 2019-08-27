IN BELGRADE, Monday at 1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lenfesty Drive.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 4:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bush Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 5:01 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ridge Road.
5:44 p.m., an assault was reported on Green Road.
10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cottage Street.
11:02 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.
Tuesday at 5:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Road.
10:42 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Blackberry Lane.
IN MADISON, Monday at 11:56 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
4:23 p.m., a scam complaint was made on River Road.
6:56 p.m., theft was reported on Shusta Road.
Tuesday at 10:46 a.m., assault was reported on East Madison Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:39 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Main Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 1:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Webb Ridge Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:35 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Parkman Hill Road.
5:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.
Tuesday at 1:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Deer Run Street.
IN SIDNEY, Monday at 4:48 p.m., a case involving fraud was reported on Pam Cor Drive.
Tuesday at 2:51 a.m., harassment was reported on McLellan Road.
4:46 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Pam Cor Drive.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:08 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.
1 p.m., mischief was reported on Bloomfield Street.
3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pennell Street.
3:47 p.m., theft was reported on Rosalie Way.
5:35 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Parkman Hill Road.
5:58 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Bloomfield Street.
6:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bennett Avenue.
Tuesday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
12:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
7 a.m., automobile theft was reported on Pooler Avenue.
8:26 a.m., theft was reported on Mri Drive.
9:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Ash Street.
10:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:46 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Wilkes Street.
10:12 a.m., a theft was reported on Silvermount Street.
1:12 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Ridge Road.
2:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Redington Street.
2:36 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Grove Street.
3:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Burleigh Street.
3:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.
4:19 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Front Street.
4:47 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on College Avenue.
6:31 p.m., a fight was reported at Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.
7:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:08 p.m., noise was reported on Halde Street.
10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Tuesday at 2:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Getchell Street.
2:42 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
3:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Clifford Avenue.
9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Reynolds Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 3:14 a.m., Cameron Keith Wilton, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
7:51 a.m., Naomi Lynn Haines, 48, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant.
10:28 p.m., Alexander S. Meader, 27, of Winthrop, was arrested on five warrants.
10:52 p.m., Theodore Floyd Ellis, 48, of Castine, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:02 p.m., Joshua N. Cormiea, 32, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.
7:23 p.m., Justin Carl Porter, 34, of Smithfield, was arrested on a writ.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:17 p.m., Armando Weathers, 50, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday at 3:19 a.m., Zoie L. Vigue, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:22 p.m., Eric Vincent Nelson, 34, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a charge of violating condition of release.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:06 a.m., Daniel Murray, 33, of Mt. Vernon, was summoned on a charge of accompanying a motor vehicle permittee while impaired.
