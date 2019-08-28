AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Aug. 1-14, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Taylor Andrews, 29, of Whitefield, failure to register vehicle May 28, 2019, in Gardiner, 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 24-hour jail sentence, $100 fine.

Daniel W. Beck, 60, of Augusta, assault Aug. 3, 2019, in Gardiner, $300 fine.

Liban Beynah, 38, of Augusta, operating under the influence Aug. 12, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Amanda Bilodeau, 32, of Waterville, operating under the influence Jan. 1, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Amy A. Bragg, 44, of Palermo, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate April 19, 2019, in China, $100 fine.

David L. Brann, 21, of West Gardiner, operating under the influence Feb. 10, 2019, in Waterville, $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Tricia L. Brennan, 47, of Winthrop, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 15, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine with $150 suspended.

Zachary David Brown, 27, of Hallowell, criminal trespass June 14, 2019, in Hallowell, 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 7, 2019, in Hallowell, five-day jail sentence; protective order from harassment violation, five-day jail sentence.

Adam D. Brunelle, 36, of Monmouth, violating condition of release June 26, 2019, in Monmouth, $200 fine.

Christopher Claude, 38, of Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked June 9, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine; operating after registration suspended, dismissed.

Daniel Conroy, 43, of Whitefield, operating vehicle without license July 3, 2019, in Gardiner, $150 fine.

Brenda Cote, 41, of Gardiner, attaching false plates June 14, 2019, in Hallowell, $150 fine.

Elsie Cowing, 28, of Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked June 27, 2019, in Chelsea, $250 fine.

Victoria Crockett, 26, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 8, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine.

Daniel Curtis, 77, of Oxford, illegal possession of live fish May 17, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Zacharriah Cyr, 32, of Palermo, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 5, 2019, in China, $250 fine; failing to make oral or written accident report, dismissed.

Tad Raymond Danforth, 22, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence April 27, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jason Forrest Daugherty, 42, of Pittston, operating under the influence April 14, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Matthew Clyde Decastro, 34, of Wilton, operating under the influence April 26, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Douglas J. Degenhardt, 49, of Augusta, violating condition of release March 30, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Anthony Delonga, 34, of Randolph, Massachusetts, operating under the influence Jan. 25, 2019, in Clinton, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Deanne Duff, 35, of Kennebunk, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 12, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Thomas C. Gagne, 32, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 12, 2019, Augusta, $200 fine.

Cheryl Ann Gagnon, 51, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 17, 2019, in Sidney, $500 fine.

Jeffrey Gamache, 35, of Litchfield, violating condition of release July 19, 2019, in Litchfield, four-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Michael Anthony Gantnier, 37, of Topsham, operating under the influence June 4, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Operating under the influence, June 14, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Michael A. Geroux Jr., 40, of Augusta, terrorizing July 11, 2019, in Augusta, nine-month jail sentence; violating protection from abuse order, nine-month jail sentence.

Dezmond Gress, 24, of Augusta, operate while license suspended or revoked March 15, 2019, in Manchester, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Amy J. Greenlaw, 38, of Augusta, violating condition of release Aug. 10, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Daniel Ashley Groover, 45, of Waterville, terrorizing Aug. 8, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Chad Hawke, 38, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 11, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Deanna Hood, 34, of Richmond, unlawful possession of scheduled drug May 4, 2019, in Randolph, $400 fine. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 31, 2019, in Gardiner, $400 fine with $400 suspended, 364-day jail sentence all but 15 days suspended, one year probation; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Eric Keith Hunter, 29, of Gardiner, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise June 29, 2019, in Gardiner, $300 fine.

Timothy Inman, 22, of Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked March 17, 2019, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Misty Ireland, 35, of South Thomaston, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 14, 2018, in Sidney, dismissed.

Patricia M. Jacques, 51, of Alna, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 17, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Wayne E. Johnston, 56, of Jefferson, attaching false plates June 8, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Gregory G. Kelly, 29, of Gardiner, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force June 7, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed. Criminal trespass June 18, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Aaron Koehler, 32, of Summer, Connecticut, fishing without valid license July 6, 2019, in Litchfield, $100 fine.

Jamilee Kus, 36, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 6, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Robert D. Lacasse, 45, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked June 12, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Nathen A. Ladd, 20, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place June 15, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Dalton Lawrence, 23, of Waterville, failing to yield right of way Jan. 18, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Karen Lea, 43, of Industry, operating while license suspended or revoked April 4, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine with $250 suspended, 96-hour jail sentence; operating vehicle without license, dismissed.

Kiara E. Lewis, 27, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 22, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine.

Bayleigh Logan, 22, of Augusta, fishing without valid license July 7, 2019, in Litchfield, $100 fine.

Jeffery James Mador, 20, of Waterville, violating condition of release July 4, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Kenneth Marquis, 41, of Gardiner, attaching false plates June 14, 2019, in Hallowell, $150 fine.

Adrian Mascovici, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status March 15, 2019, in Augusta, $350 fine.

Steven G. Maxim, 40, of Winthrop, unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 3, 2019, in Manchester, $400 fine; violating condition of release, $400 fine with $400 suspended.

Heidi Sue McQuillan, 47, of Sidney, violating condition of release June 11, 2019, in Augusta, 24-hour jail sentence.

Lindsay Merrill, 37, of New Boston, New Hampshire, criminal mischief May 16, 2019, in Gardiner, 48-hour jail sentence; domestic violence terrorizing, dismissed.

Jonathan Michaud, 26, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked June 29, 2019, in Hallowell, $250 fine.

Deborah Ann Morse, 58, of Augusta, operating under the influence June 1, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine.

Amber M. Mulholland, 26, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 5, 2019, in Winslow, 48-hour jail sentence.

Nicholas Murphy, 29, of West Newbury, Massachusetts, fishing without valid license June 29, 2019, in Wayne, $100 fine.

Lora A. O’Kelly, 50, of Augusta, terrorizing Aug. 17, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Antonio Salvatore Pagliaro, 23, of Sandy Hook, Connecticut, fishing without valid license July 6, 2019, in Belgrade, $100 fine.

Christopher Paquette, 48, of Albion, operate after habitual offender revocation March 19, 2019, in Waterville, $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Lauren Plumer, 34, of Hallowell, violating condition of release April 14, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Isaac Pollard, 29, of Palermo, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 4, 2019, in Farmingdale, $400 fine; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Amanda P. Rarick, 27, of Union, operating under the influence, March 30, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, license suspended 150 days; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Adam Record, 48, of Fayette, violating protection from abuse order Aug. 2, 2019, in Fayette, 24-hour jail sentence.

Timothy Reynolds, 58, of Winslow, protective order from harassment violation July 19, 2019, in Vassalboro, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release July 22, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Justin Paul Sargent, 29, of Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked June 5, 2019, in Monmouth, $250 fine; failure to register vehicle, dismissed.

Mackenzie Rowe, 29, of South China, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 11, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Holly Shed, 34, of Farmingdale, operating under the influence June 30, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Daron Shove, 27, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 14, 2019, in Gardiner, $250 fine.

Shawn D. Towle, 37, of North Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked April 16, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

John Tupper, 19, of Augusta, criminal trespass Dec. 23, 2018, in Augusta, 80 hours community service within six months.

Vincent M. Varanelli, 28, of Waterville, operate while license suspended or revoked Dec. 22, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Ethan Votra, 20, of Clearwater, Florida, operating under the influence Aug. 2, 2019, in Monmouth, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jason Webb, 48, of New Gloucester, operating under the influence May 27, 2019, in Gardiner, $700 fine, 12-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Sarah K. Williams, 26, of Winthrop, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 7, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine, $389.89 restitution.

Peter Wing, 57, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 3, 2019, in Waterville, 72-hour jail sentence.

Cheryl Lynne Wood, 56, of Randolph, operating under the influence Feb. 14, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Aaron M. Zayac, 22, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked April 7, 2019, in Farmingdale, $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; failure to stop, remain, provide information and violating condition of release, dismissed. Operating under the influence Feb. 19, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

