IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:52 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Church Hill Road.

9:24 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:57 a.m., a training exercise was undertaken on Union Street.

10:11 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

10:45 a.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on Memorial Circle.

10:49 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:15 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Crossing Way.

11:17 a.m., harassment was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

11:37 a.m., a warning was issued following a motor vehicle stop on Fuller Road.

12:12 p.m., a warning was issued following a motor vehicle stop on Gage Street.

12:38 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Gannett and Patterson streets.

12:49 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.

1:31 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Senator Way.

1:42 p.m., an order of protection violation was reported on York Street.

2:55 p.m., a theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:05 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Maple Street.

3:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bangor Street.

3:26 p.m., a mental health/well-being check was made on Drew Street.

3:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edward Street.

3:59 p.m., traffic complaints were made on Memorial Bridge and Memorial Drive.

4:06 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was investigated on Western Avenue.

4:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

4:56 p.m., traffic complaints were made on Civic Center Drive.

5:35 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

7:18 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

8:09 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Cony Street.

9:03 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

9:07 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

9:17 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

10:17 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

10:30 p.m., a building check was made on Crossing Way.

10:40 p.m., a building check was made on Crossing Way.

10:45 p.m., a building check was made on Crossing Way.

11:02 p.m., an animal complaint was made on North Chestnut Street.

Wednesday at midnight, a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Worcester Street.

12:02 a.m., a dog at large complaint was made on Bangor Street.

IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 5:57 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 7:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hardscrabble Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:27 p.m., John D. Frye, 59, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

Wednesday at 12:41 a.m., John E. DiDomenico II, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following the report of a general disturbance on Cedar Street.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., an arrest was made by Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street. No further information was available at press time.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:07 a.m., Michael S. Hanson, 34, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked with two priors and attaching false plates following a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue.

5:48 p.m., Darrell L. Langer, 49, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of indecent conduct following a report of a traffic hazard on Memorial Circle.

