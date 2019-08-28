IN ANSON, Tuesday at 12:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Brook Street.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 6:51 p.m., harassment was reported on North Road.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 6:57 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Oakland Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday at 6:51 p.m., vandalism was reported on Parkman Woods Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Bush Road.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 10:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bryant Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 6:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Road.

9:38 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 2:45 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Oakes Street.

6:25 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Seamon Road.

7:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

7:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:36 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Horan Street.

11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 11:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.

4:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Glendale Street.

5:36 p.m., automobile theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Nichols Street.

7:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Point Avenue.

9:42 p.m., theft was reported on Nichols Street.

10:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Drive.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 4:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Taylor Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 2:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 11:13 a.m., theft was reported on Pittsfield Street.

IN RIPLEY, Tuesday at 6:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ellms Road.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., harassment was reported on McClellan Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:07 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Chamberlain Street.

Noon, a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Pooler Avenue.

1:18 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

1:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:05 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

7:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

Wednesday at 4:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on River Road.

1:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Ironbound Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:52 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Elm Street.

12:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

2:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Plaza.

3:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

6:46 p.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

8:56 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Hathaway Street.

8:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Violette Avenue.

9:05 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

Wednesday at 1:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 12:02 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Depot Street.

12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Curve Street.

2:34 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on High and Fuller streets.

Wednesday at 1:57 a.m., assault was reported on Sunset Avenue.

5:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Knapp Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., Cory James Bellefeuille, 38, of New Sharon, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, elevated by a prior; domestic violence terrorizing, elevated by a prior; and two warrants.

8:18 p.m., Thomas Alfred Valeriani, 24, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:22 a.m., Steven Frank Shaw, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a writ.

11:50 p.m., Dillon Austin Witham, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation, elevated by a prior.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:57 p.m., Cory A. Daniels, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, elevated by a prior, and operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Kimball Street.

10 p.m., Ronald Richard Groder, 48, a transient, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct involving loud, unreasonable noise and violating conditions of release, following a report of a noise complaint on The Concourse.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:03 a.m., Pablo Aquino, 38, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Silver Street.

