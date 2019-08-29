IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

6:55 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hospital Street.

8:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on First Avenue.

8:41 a.m., trespassing was reported at Stephen King Drive and Garden Court.

9:23 a.m., a well-being check was made on Lafayette Street.

9:50 a.m., a well-being check was made on Turkey Lane.

10:02 a.m., trespassing was reported on Stephen King Drive.

11:02 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

12:37 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Stephen King Drive.

12:50 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Penobscot Street.

1:04 p.m., harassment was reported on High Ridge Drive.

2:13 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Western Avenue.

3:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Stone Street.

3:21 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

4:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Winthrop and State streets.

4:37 p.m., a trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

7:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

8:09 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

10:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

Thursday at 12:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

IN FAYETTE, Wednesday at 9:58 a.m., a well-being check was made on Knox Hill Road.

10:49 a.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:34 a.m., a well-being check was made on River Road.

9:45 a.m., a well-being check was made on Highland Avenue.

10:58 a.m., a theft was reported on Maple Street.

12:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Avenue.

2:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Spring Street.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10 p.m., Jeffrey Paul Grenier, 31, of Biddeford, was arrested on the charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a disturbance on Western Avenue.

SUMMONS

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., Nathaniel W. Richards, 32, of Westbrook, was issued a summons for operating with suspended registration plates following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

