IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
6:55 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hospital Street.
8:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on First Avenue.
8:41 a.m., trespassing was reported at Stephen King Drive and Garden Court.
9:23 a.m., a well-being check was made on Lafayette Street.
9:50 a.m., a well-being check was made on Turkey Lane.
10:02 a.m., trespassing was reported on Stephen King Drive.
11:02 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.
12:37 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Stephen King Drive.
12:50 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Penobscot Street.
1:04 p.m., harassment was reported on High Ridge Drive.
2:13 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Western Avenue.
3:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Stone Street.
3:21 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.
4:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Winthrop and State streets.
4:37 p.m., a trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
7:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
8:09 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
10:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
Thursday at 12:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
IN FAYETTE, Wednesday at 9:58 a.m., a well-being check was made on Knox Hill Road.
10:49 a.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:34 a.m., a well-being check was made on River Road.
9:45 a.m., a well-being check was made on Highland Avenue.
10:58 a.m., a theft was reported on Maple Street.
12:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Avenue.
2:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Spring Street.
IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10 p.m., Jeffrey Paul Grenier, 31, of Biddeford, was arrested on the charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a disturbance on Western Avenue.
SUMMONS
IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., Nathaniel W. Richards, 32, of Westbrook, was issued a summons for operating with suspended registration plates following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
New genetic links to same-sex sexuality found in huge study
-
Local & State
Maine health officials warn about EEE
-
Nation & World
Idaho artifacts suggest Pacific entry for first Americans
-
Local & State
Brunswick’s ‘Lobster Ladies’ ending 42-year tradition
-
Community
Monmouth’s Doris Anne Holman receives lifetime achievement award