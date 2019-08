IN ANSON, Wednesday at 1:25 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Barton Hill Road.

6:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 8:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

11:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Hardwood Lane.

7:48 p.m., mischief was reported on Nash Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

Thursday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 6:02 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Lower Mills Road.

6:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Street.

Thursday at 8:55 a.m., trespassing was reported on Nichols Street.

9:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 6:55 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11:20 a.m., trespassing was reported on Ash Street.

11:55 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Mountain View Terrace.

11:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on McClellan Street.

12:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Palmer Road.

1:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

1:57 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Marketplace.

2:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

5:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Island Avenue.

10:55 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Sunrise Drive.

Thursday at 12:01 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

5:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pooler Avenue.

9:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Marketplace.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 7:51 p.m., threatening was reported on South Main Street.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 2:24 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Sandy River Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Gray Street.

9:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mathews Avenue.

10:20 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2 p.m., a theft was reported on Wilkes Street.

2:55 p.m., a fight was reported at Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.

3:44 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:37 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at JFK Plaza.

5:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Hillside Avenue.

5:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Hillside Avenue.

8:16 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:42 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at JFK Plaza.

9:08 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on The Concourse.

10:05 p.m., an assault was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 1:57 a.m., an assault was reported on Sunset Avenue.

5:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Knapp Street.

6:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 7:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:32 a.m., Joshua Edward Jalbert, 31, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

2:51 p.m., Seth E. Gordon, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

4:55 p.m., Andreanna M. Munson, 32, of Eagle Lake, was arrested on five warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:25 a.m., Jaceb Dillingham, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating after a habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:19 p.m., Cory Daniels, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and operating under the influence.

Wednesday at 10:05 p.m., Carl Locke, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violation of conditions of release and shoplifting.

Thursday at 12:59 a.m., Kyle Kohler, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 3:44 p.m., Scott P. Woodhouse, 38, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of theft by deception.

5:44 p.m., Shakeem Tamel Lewis, 35, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of threatening display of weapon.

