IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
10:45 a.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.
12:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Shuman Avenue.
1:38 p.m., a suspicious package was reported on State Street. No package was located, according to a police report.
1:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.
2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.
3:40 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mud Mill Road.
4:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.
4:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Street.
4:42 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.
6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jefferson Street.
7:55 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on First Avenue.
9:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
Friday at 12:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:54 a.m., simple assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., simple assault was reported at Highland Avenue Terrace.
6:15 p.m., a caller reported a pickup truck driving erratically, squealing tires and doing doughnuts on Lincoln Avenue.
7:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Street.
Friday at 4:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.
IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitney Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:45 a.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana on Pierce Drive.
4:26 p.m., Ronald Eugene Harvey, 76, of Augusta, was arrested on Ridge Road on a charge of violating a condition of release.
2:23 a.m., Tasha Ryder, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and Jonathan Leon Beaulieu, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold, on Purington Avenue by police responding to a report of a disturbance.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 10:09 a.m., William Joseph Hutchings, 41, of Chelsea, was arrested in the Depot parking lot on a warrant, by police responding to a report of a dog left in a vehicle with the windows rolled up.
10:13 p.m., Steven Patrick Diana, 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of stalking on Gudrun Drive.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:11 p.m., a 48-year-old Manchester woman was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus on Western Avenue.
11:14 p.m., Jamie L. Gray, 30, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked on Sewall Street.
