IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

10:45 a.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.

12:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Shuman Avenue.

1:38 p.m., a suspicious package was reported on State Street. No package was located, according to a police report.

1:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

3:40 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mud Mill Road.

4:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

4:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Street.

4:42 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jefferson Street.

7:55 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on First Avenue.

9:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

Friday at 12:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:54 a.m., simple assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., simple assault was reported at Highland Avenue Terrace.

6:15 p.m., a caller reported a pickup truck driving erratically, squealing tires and doing doughnuts on Lincoln Avenue.

7:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Street.

Friday at 4:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitney Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:45 a.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana on Pierce Drive.

4:26 p.m., Ronald Eugene Harvey, 76, of Augusta, was arrested on Ridge Road on a charge of violating a condition of release.

2:23 a.m., Tasha Ryder, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and Jonathan Leon Beaulieu, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold, on Purington Avenue by police responding to a report of a disturbance.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 10:09 a.m., William Joseph Hutchings, 41, of Chelsea, was arrested in the Depot parking lot on a warrant, by police responding to a report of a dog left in a vehicle with the windows rolled up.

10:13 p.m., Steven Patrick Diana, 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of stalking on Gudrun Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:11 p.m., a 48-year-old Manchester woman was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus on Western Avenue.

11:14 p.m., Jamie L. Gray, 30, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked on Sewall Street.

