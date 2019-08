IN ATHENS, Thursday at 1:54 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Valley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 9:39 a.m., assault was reported on Baker Street.

IN CAMDEN, Friday at 2:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cuddy Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 9:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:29 p.m., theft was reported on Baker Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 12:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Steam Mill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

Friday, 11:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Police Plaza.

1:03 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cambridge Road.

Friday, 11:53 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Ripley Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 9:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:07 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Martins Road.

5:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 10:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 7:55 p.m., assault was reported on D Street.

Friday, 9:55 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:34 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Chamberlain Street.

11:20 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Oak Street.

1:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lawton Street.

6:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

7:50 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Parkman Hill Road.

Friday, 12:04 a.m., theft was reported on Lawton Street.

11:58 a.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

3:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Steward Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

12:22 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Elm Street.

2:13 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

3:14 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:28 p.m., a fight was reported on Elm Street.

7:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

8:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

8:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Myrtle Street.

10:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

10:29 p.m., a fight was reported at Post Office Square.

3:36 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gray Avenue.

4:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

5:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 10:17 a.m., threatening was reported on Bellevue Street.

9:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:52 p.m., Brent A. Freve, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protective order.

2 p.m., Derek Scott Campbell, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, violating conditions of release and a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET, Thursday at 9:51 a.m., Ronald Hale Hall, 54, of Anson, was arrested on a probation hold.

2 p.m., Brooke Anita Knight, 27, of Troy, was arrested on two counts of violating conditions of release.

8:19 p.m., Mark J. Addison, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:50 a.m., Amanda Crain, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

2 p.m., Katie Murray, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

4:27 p.m., Collin Chamberlain, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

8:52 p.m., Eric F. Casey, 34, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, 3:30 a.m., Kyle Kohler, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence and violating conditions of release.

