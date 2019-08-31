IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:05 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Medical Center Parkway.
7:25 a.m., a complaint about an agricultural animal was made on Blair Road.
8:18 a.m., theft was reported on Front Street.
8:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
8:25 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Eastern Avenue.
8:41 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Windy Street.
9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
9:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pierce Drive.
10:42 a.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Purinton Avenue.
11:10 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported at Mount Vernon Avenue and Boothby Street and a person was arrested.
11:47 a.m. a complaint about a dog at large was reported on Piggery Road.
1:06 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Sparrow Drive.
3:49 p.m., a person was issued a summons after a complaint of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
4:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
4:42 p.m., assault was reported on Bridge Street.
5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
5:25 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.
6:55 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Cony Street.
7:24 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported at Green and State streets.
7:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.
8:31 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at State and Winthrop streets.
8:47 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at State Street and Crosby Lane.
9:25 p.m., a person was issued a summons after a burglary in progress was reported on Purinton Avenue.
9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
10:51 p.m., pedestrian check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:01 p.m, a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
Saturday at 12:12 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Bond Street.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 9:39 a.m., assault was reported on Baker Street.
IN CAMBRIDGE, 5:47 p.m., a person was arrested on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 3:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday 9:54 p.m., a complaint about harassment was on Diamond Avenue.
2:11 p.m., assault was reported at an unknown location.
IN DEXTER, Friday at 2:41 p.m., lost property was reported.
IN FAIRFIELD, 3:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
3:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 8:48 a.m., a person was arrested on a warrant.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 11:34 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN JAY, Friday at 9:22 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 9:24 a.m., theft-fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 2:26 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 5:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Pond Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:48 a.m, a noise complaint was reported on Heath Street.
9:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Smithfield Road.
4:16 p.m., theft was reported on Center Street.
4:20 p.m., theft was reported on Town Farm Road.
5:07 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 5:50 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:55 am., a person was arrested following a complaint of shoplifting at Somerset Plaza.
10:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Maine Street.
IN READFIELD, Friday at 12:27 p.m., a complaint about threatening was made on Recycle Road.
IN RIPLEY, Friday at 6:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stream Road.
6:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stream Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday 6:28 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Cedar Street.
6:34 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on South Factory Street.
10:44 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Beauford Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:33 a.m., a person was arrested on Madison Road.
IN STRONG, Saturday at 1:46 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on South Strong Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Water Street boat landing.
7:47 a.m., theft was reported on Gray Street.
8:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Place.
9:46 a.m., theft was reported on Wilson Street.
10:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Matthews Avenue.
11:37 a.m., shoplifting was reported and a person was arrested at Waterville Commons Drive.
11:45 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Fairmont Street.
12:02 p.m, theft was reported on Pleasant Street.
1:54 p.m., assault was reported on College Avenue.
2:52 p.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.
3:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.
3:44 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue.
6:14 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Morgan Street.
6:20 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
7:15 p.m., a fight was reported at Veteran’s Memorial Park and Elm Street.
7:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.
9:02 p.m., a complaint about noise was made at Veteran’s Memorial Park and Elm Street.
10:21` p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
10:27 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Elm Street.
Saturday at 12:52 p.m., a complaint about noise was reported on Western Avenue.
1:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
1:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgewood Street.
IN WILTON, Friday at 11:53 p.m, suspicious activity was reported on Cemetery Road.
Saturday at 12:55 p.m., theft-fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:23 a.m., property was recovered at Carter Memorial Drive and Cushman Road.
11:44 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Woodlawn Drive.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 2:39 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Carlton Pond Road.
10:11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Dylan Scott Young, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor and violating conditions of release.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 9 p.m., John A. Storen IV, 28, of St. Albans, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Mutton Lane.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, on Friday at 12:35 a.m., Marc C. Matta, 49, of Pittsfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
11:48 a.m., Jack Anthony Barnard, 37, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of tampering with a witness (two), violating conditions of release (three) domestic violence assault, and a warrant.
2:15 p.m., William Walton, 57, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
4:13 p.m., Cody J.R. Seavey, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
6:35 p.m., Derrick James Corson, 27, of Guilford, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
8:38 p.m, Merle T. Davis, 40, of Ripley, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing the report of a crime.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday 3:44 p.m., Richard Andrew Coderre, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on two outstanding warrants following a pedestrian check on Union Street.
7:31 p.m., Brian George Jenness-Libby, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a pedestrian check.
Saturday at 1:27 a.m., Amanda S. Whiting, 35, of Harmony, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs or a combination following a traffic stop on the Concourse.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:15 p.m., Cassandra Peete, 28, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a complaint of a domestic dispute on South Pond Road.
