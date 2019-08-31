IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:05 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Medical Center Parkway.

7:25 a.m., a complaint about an agricultural animal was made on Blair Road.

8:18 a.m., theft was reported on Front Street.

8:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:25 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Eastern Avenue.

8:41 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Windy Street.

9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

9:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pierce Drive.

10:42 a.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Purinton Avenue.

11:10 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported at Mount Vernon Avenue and Boothby Street and a person was arrested.

11:47 a.m. a complaint about a dog at large was reported on Piggery Road.

1:06 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Sparrow Drive.

3:49 p.m., a person was issued a summons after a complaint of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

4:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:42 p.m., assault was reported on Bridge Street.

5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

5:25 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

6:55 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Cony Street.

7:24 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported at Green and State streets.

7:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

8:31 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at State and Winthrop streets.

8:47 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at State Street and Crosby Lane.

9:25 p.m., a person was issued a summons after a burglary in progress was reported on Purinton Avenue.

9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:51 p.m., pedestrian check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:01 p.m, a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

Saturday at 12:12 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Bond Street.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 9:39 a.m., assault was reported on Baker Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, 5:47 p.m., a person was arrested on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 3:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday 9:54 p.m., a complaint about harassment was on Diamond Avenue.

2:11 p.m., assault was reported at an unknown location.

IN DEXTER, Friday at 2:41 p.m., lost property was reported.

IN FAIRFIELD, 3:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

3:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 8:48 a.m., a person was arrested on a warrant.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 11:34 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 9:22 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 9:24 a.m., theft-fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:26 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 5:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:48 a.m, a noise complaint was reported on Heath Street.

9:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Smithfield Road.

4:16 p.m., theft was reported on Center Street.

4:20 p.m., theft was reported on Town Farm Road.

5:07 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 5:50 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:55 am., a person was arrested following a complaint of shoplifting at Somerset Plaza.

10:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Maine Street.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 12:27 p.m., a complaint about threatening was made on Recycle Road.

IN RIPLEY, Friday at 6:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stream Road.

6:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stream Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday 6:28 p.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Cedar Street.

6:34 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on South Factory Street.

10:44 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Beauford Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:33 a.m., a person was arrested on Madison Road.

IN STRONG, Saturday at 1:46 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on South Strong Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Water Street boat landing.

7:47 a.m., theft was reported on Gray Street.

8:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cleveland Place.

9:46 a.m., theft was reported on Wilson Street.

10:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Matthews Avenue.

11:37 a.m., shoplifting was reported and a person was arrested at Waterville Commons Drive.

11:45 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Fairmont Street.

12:02 p.m, theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:54 p.m., assault was reported on College Avenue.

2:52 p.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.

3:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.

3:44 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

6:14 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Morgan Street.

6:20 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

7:15 p.m., a fight was reported at Veteran’s Memorial Park and Elm Street.

7:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

9:02 p.m., a complaint about noise was made at Veteran’s Memorial Park and Elm Street.

10:21` p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

10:27 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Elm Street.

Saturday at 12:52 p.m., a complaint about noise was reported on Western Avenue.

1:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

1:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgewood Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 11:53 p.m, suspicious activity was reported on Cemetery Road.

Saturday at 12:55 p.m., theft-fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:23 a.m., property was recovered at Carter Memorial Drive and Cushman Road.

11:44 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Woodlawn Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 2:39 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Carlton Pond Road.

10:11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Dylan Scott Young, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor and violating conditions of release.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 9 p.m., John A. Storen IV, 28, of St. Albans, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Mutton Lane.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, on Friday at 12:35 a.m., Marc C. Matta, 49, of Pittsfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

11:48 a.m., Jack Anthony Barnard, 37, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of tampering with a witness (two), violating conditions of release (three) domestic violence assault, and a warrant.

2:15 p.m., William Walton, 57, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

4:13 p.m., Cody J.R. Seavey, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

6:35 p.m., Derrick James Corson, 27, of Guilford, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8:38 p.m, Merle T. Davis, 40, of Ripley, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing the report of a crime.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday 3:44 p.m., Richard Andrew Coderre, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on two outstanding warrants following a pedestrian check on Union Street.

7:31 p.m., Brian George Jenness-Libby, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a pedestrian check.

Saturday at 1:27 a.m., Amanda S. Whiting, 35, of Harmony, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs or a combination following a traffic stop on the Concourse.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:15 p.m., Cassandra Peete, 28, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a complaint of a domestic dispute on South Pond Road.

