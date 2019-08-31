The fourth edition of the Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival has made several things clear: The abundance of food and the variety of beverages is sure to draw a crowd; the VIP tickets, at $60, and the VIP designated driver tickets, at $15, always sell out; and the entertainment, whether the people attending the fest, those selling their wares, or those who are actually playing music, is adult. This year the festival capped ticket sales to preserve what it calls its small-town vibe, but from 2 to 7 p.m., it’s still one big party to wrap up the summer season and this Saturday was no exception.

