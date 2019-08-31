The 32nd Winthrop Sidewalk Arts Festival drew record crowds to the lakeside community. Sponsored by the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber, the festival featured a variety of artists, crafters, live music and gourmet food, according to a news release from Barbara Walsh, chamber director.
The art festival winners were painter Paul Boucher, of Lewiston, who won Best Fine Artist; Tinalyn Caisse, of Winthrop, who won Best Fine Crafts; and painter Marvin Jacobs, of Belmont, who won Best in Show.
Several other community events were also held including Bailey Public Library children’s activities, a Winthrop Rotary barbecue, church luncheons, lawn sales and an “All Pie Dinner.”
A van der Brew cornhole tournament, sponsored by the Winthrop Plays Outside organization, also garnered 17 teams and raised $340, which will be used to buy recreational equipment for the town.
The Norcross Point summer concert series concluded the day’s activities with a performance by local band Sons of Be’s.
“Every year, the Winthrop summer festival continues to grow and offer a variety of new events,” said Walsh, in the release. “The entire community pulls together to celebrate and showcase all that Winthrop has to offer.”
For more information on the chamber or its three annual events, which include the 4th of July fireworks, the sidewalk arts festival and the annual holiday parade, contact [email protected] or winthropchamber.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Evacuations begin as Dorian bears down on northern Bahamas
-
News
No arrests in Auburn pot raid
-
Maine Crime
Arrest made in Skowhegan burglaries
-
Schools and Education
Gov. Mills at UMF Orientation Day: Educators are important
-
Local & State
Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival maintains that small-town vibe
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.