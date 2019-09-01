PORTLAND — Maine Genealogical Society will present a two-day conference, Unraveling Your Roots — a DNA and Genealogy Weekend, Sept. 13 and 14 in Portland. Keynote speakers will be renowned experts Patricia Hobbs and Karen Stanbary. The conference will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Maine Historical Society Library’s second floor reading room. A reception will cap the day from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Friday afternoon, each will give intermediate sessions: Hobbs will cover GEDMatch, followed by Stanbary on chromosome mapping and DNA Painter. This is open only to those who have registered for the full conference which continues on Saturday.

Saturday, registration begins at 8 a.m., for a day full of information and fun at Fireside Inn and Suites, 81 Riverside St. Two keynote addresses will be given by Hobbs and Stanbary. At lunchtime, visit with vendors and catch up with friends. The MGS business meeting is scheduled from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. The afternoon continues with two hour-long presentations of choice. Additional speakers and their topics will include Nancy Lecompte: DNA and Native American Research (intermediate level), and Helen Shaw: Overlooked X Chromosome Matches. The day wraps up with door prizes and a Q&A panel.

Note that the conference is based at Fireside Inn and Suites. A block of rooms has been set aside for conference attendees. Shuttle service will be provided on Friday to Maine Historical Society and the Maine Irish Heritage Center. There is no fee to use either facility during the conference.

The cost is $65 for MGS members, $80 for nonmembers with a $30 additional fee for Friday afternoon.

For more information and to register, visit MaineRoots.org, contact Event Co-Chairwoman Emily Schroeder at 445-3571 or [email protected].

