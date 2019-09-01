PORTLAND — Maine Genealogical Society will present a two-day conference, Unraveling Your Roots — a DNA and Genealogy Weekend, Sept. 13 and 14 in Portland. Keynote speakers will be renowned experts Patricia Hobbs and Karen Stanbary. The conference will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Maine Historical Society Library’s second floor reading room. A reception will cap the day from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Friday afternoon, each will give intermediate sessions: Hobbs will cover GEDMatch, followed by Stanbary on chromosome mapping and DNA Painter. This is open only to those who have registered for the full conference which continues on Saturday.
Saturday, registration begins at 8 a.m., for a day full of information and fun at Fireside Inn and Suites, 81 Riverside St. Two keynote addresses will be given by Hobbs and Stanbary. At lunchtime, visit with vendors and catch up with friends. The MGS business meeting is scheduled from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. The afternoon continues with two hour-long presentations of choice. Additional speakers and their topics will include Nancy Lecompte: DNA and Native American Research (intermediate level), and Helen Shaw: Overlooked X Chromosome Matches. The day wraps up with door prizes and a Q&A panel.
Note that the conference is based at Fireside Inn and Suites. A block of rooms has been set aside for conference attendees. Shuttle service will be provided on Friday to Maine Historical Society and the Maine Irish Heritage Center. There is no fee to use either facility during the conference.
The cost is $65 for MGS members, $80 for nonmembers with a $30 additional fee for Friday afternoon.
For more information and to register, visit MaineRoots.org, contact Event Co-Chairwoman Emily Schroeder at 445-3571 or [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Windsor Fair’s first cornhole tournament tests the mettle of area playser
-
Nation & World
Florida residents with Maine ties prepare for Dorian’s arrival
-
New England
Age to buy cigarettes, vape pens and the like rises to 21 in Vermont
-
Uncategorized
Memorial mud run to raise money to fight addiction
-
New England
Hookah lounge in Providence closed after patron stabbed nearby
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.