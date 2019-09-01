IN CLINTON, on Saturday, at 4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

5:30 p.m., burglary was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, on Saturday, at 9:47 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Forest Lane. An arrest was made.

9:51 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Forest Lane.

10:10 a.m., vandalism was reported on Center Road.

11:58 a.m., a past burglary was investigated.

IN MADISON, on Saturday, at 10:09 a.m.,  mischief was reported on Lakewood Road.

12:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakewood Road.

1:06 p.m., a structure fire was reported and extinguished.

1:13 p.m. trespassing was reported on Lower Mills Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, on Saturday, at 11:48 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Erica Way.

IN OAKLAND, on Saturday, at 8:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, on Saturday, at 11:01 a.m., threatening was reported on South Ridge Road.

IN RIPLEY, on Saturday,at 8:19 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported.

IN SKOWHEGAN, on Saturday, at 4:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

11:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

12:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:06 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Bush Street.

IN SOLON, on Saturday, at 12:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ferry Street.

IN WATERVILLE, on Saturday, at 7:06 a.m.,  a theft was reported at an unknown location.

9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.

3:25 p.m., criminal mischeif was reported at Green Street Park.

5:40 p.m., hit and run was reported on Elm Street.

6:02 p.m., disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

7:21 p.m., disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

8:50 p.m. disturbance was reported on Paris Street.

9:03 p.m. an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:33 p.m., a summons was issued for shoplifting reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Crestwood Drive.

11:13 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:29 p.m., disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.

11:30 p.m., a summons was issued to an intoxicated person on Butler Court.

On Sunday, at 1:15 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Gilman Street.

2:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, on Saturday, at 3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Danielson Street.

On Sunday, at 1:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

 

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, on Saturday, at 12:39 a.m., Zachary Augustus Benner, 39, of Somerset County, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.

1:56 a.m., Pamela Rae Everett, 59, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with prior.

1:14 p.m., Donna J. Ulmer, 41, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

2:48 p.m., Christopher Lyons, 23, of Lubec, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, violation of a protective order and harassment by telephone.

6:43 p.m., Darren Lee Costa, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold dated Aug, 31, 2019.

11:20 p.m., William Kenneth Eldredge, 26, of Pittsfield, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines and one for unpaid restitution.

On Sunday, at 1:47 a.m., Shawn Daniel Estabrook, 40, of Waterford, was arrested for operating under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, meth.

2:55 a.m., Travis Lee Gourley, 27, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after license suspension.

5:06 a.m., Nathan Jon Van Soest, 37, of Mercer, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:20 a.m., Colby James Michaud, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

IN WATERVILLE, on Saturday, at 8:25 p.m., Steven Betzer,  62, of Waterville,  was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and driving to endanger.

On Sunday, at 12:31 a.m., Todd M. Bowman, 45, of Farmingdale, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

 

SUMMONS

IN OAKLAND, on Saturday, at 8:44 p.m., Andrea Terrio, 34, of Oakland, was issued a summons for operating with a suspended registration.

filed under:
franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, police logs, somerset county maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.