IN CLINTON, on Saturday, at 4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

5:30 p.m., burglary was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, on Saturday, at 9:47 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Forest Lane. An arrest was made.

9:51 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Forest Lane.

10:10 a.m., vandalism was reported on Center Road.

11:58 a.m., a past burglary was investigated.

IN MADISON, on Saturday, at 10:09 a.m., mischief was reported on Lakewood Road.

12:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakewood Road.

1:06 p.m., a structure fire was reported and extinguished.

1:13 p.m. trespassing was reported on Lower Mills Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, on Saturday, at 11:48 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Erica Way.

IN OAKLAND, on Saturday, at 8:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, on Saturday, at 11:01 a.m., threatening was reported on South Ridge Road.

IN RIPLEY, on Saturday,at 8:19 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported.

IN SKOWHEGAN, on Saturday, at 4:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

11:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

12:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:06 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Bush Street.

IN SOLON, on Saturday, at 12:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ferry Street.

IN WATERVILLE, on Saturday, at 7:06 a.m., a theft was reported at an unknown location.

9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.

3:25 p.m., criminal mischeif was reported at Green Street Park.

5:40 p.m., hit and run was reported on Elm Street.

6:02 p.m., disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

7:21 p.m., disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

8:50 p.m. disturbance was reported on Paris Street.

9:03 p.m. an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:33 p.m., a summons was issued for shoplifting reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Crestwood Drive.

11:13 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:29 p.m., disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.

11:30 p.m., a summons was issued to an intoxicated person on Butler Court.

On Sunday, at 1:15 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Gilman Street.

2:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, on Saturday, at 3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Danielson Street.

On Sunday, at 1:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, on Saturday, at 12:39 a.m., Zachary Augustus Benner, 39, of Somerset County, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.

1:56 a.m., Pamela Rae Everett, 59, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with prior.

1:14 p.m., Donna J. Ulmer, 41, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

2:48 p.m., Christopher Lyons, 23, of Lubec, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, violation of a protective order and harassment by telephone.

6:43 p.m., Darren Lee Costa, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold dated Aug, 31, 2019.

11:20 p.m., William Kenneth Eldredge, 26, of Pittsfield, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines and one for unpaid restitution.

On Sunday, at 1:47 a.m., Shawn Daniel Estabrook, 40, of Waterford, was arrested for operating under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, meth.

2:55 a.m., Travis Lee Gourley, 27, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after license suspension.

5:06 a.m., Nathan Jon Van Soest, 37, of Mercer, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:20 a.m., Colby James Michaud, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

IN WATERVILLE, on Saturday, at 8:25 p.m., Steven Betzer, 62, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and driving to endanger.

On Sunday, at 12:31 a.m., Todd M. Bowman, 45, of Farmingdale, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

SUMMONS

IN OAKLAND, on Saturday, at 8:44 p.m., Andrea Terrio, 34, of Oakland, was issued a summons for operating with a suspended registration.

