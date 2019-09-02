IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:57 a.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.
8:25 a.m., a well-being check was performed on North Belfast Avenue.
9:14 a.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Windy Street.
1:41 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Bangor Street.
2:12 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Water Street.
2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garden Way.
2:57 p.m., theft was reported on Middle Street.
4:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
5:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.
6:29 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported at Patterson and Bangor streets.
8:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bond Brook Road.
10:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Taylor Street.
11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
11:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Monday at 1:16 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Lancaster Lane.
2:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:47 p.m., Anthony Cappuccio, 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on a probation violation following a well-being/mental health check.
6:22 p.m., Lisa Lynn Johnston Wentzel, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a disturbance on North Street.
