IN ANSON, Monday at 8:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Gorman Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 11:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 2:22 p.m., theft was reported on Mann Road.

Monday at 9:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 1:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Diamond Avenue.

1:34 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main and Depot streets.

2:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

8:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

4:53 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Fairbanks Road.

10:55 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Lincoln Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 4:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mountain Avenue.

8:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 6:16 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.

8:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 7:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:20 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Rail Trail.

11:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

IN MERCER, Monday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Sandy River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:59 a.m., automobile theft was reported on Dodlin Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 6:52 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Andrew Terrace.

Monday at 10:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Denise Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 6:47 p.m., theft was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.

11:37 p.m., theft was reported on Bates Street.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 12:44 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Monday at 12:26 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Parlin Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:21 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Hillside Avenue.

1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Place.

7:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:02 p.m., a complaint involving fireworks was made on Bartlett Street.

8:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:06 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Front Street.

11:54 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Front Street.

Monday at 12:45 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

12:46 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Elm Street.

1:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

5:59 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Silver Place.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 11:55 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Walker Hill Road.

4:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Depot Street.

9:05 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

9:54 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Applegate Lane.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Monday at 3:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 12:50 a.m., Carrie Theresa Masse, 36, of Temple, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

12:03 p.m., Benjamin Edward Savage, 26, of New Sharon, was arrested on a writ.

8 p.m., James V. James, 58, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:14 p.m., Philip Chong Hutchins, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Jesse Leclair, 20, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on two warrants.

10:20 p.m., Gregory J. Williams, 66, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 1:45 a.m., Johnathan D. Leblanc, 29, of Bennington, N.H., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:25 p.m., Benjamin Elliot St. Pierre, 40, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:30 p.m., Dana Charles Churchill, 41, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9 p.m., Nicholas L. McGrane, 30, of Weld, was arrested on a charge of assault.

11:55 p.m., Charles L. Green, Jr., 48, of Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by a prior.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:34 p.m., Joseph Debeck, 38, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

10:35 p.m., Frederick T. Patterson, 52, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order, violating conditions of release and tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim.

11:10 p.m., Paul Dean Glidden, 30, of Springvale, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Monday at 1:55 a.m., James Andrew Tucci, 34, of Anson, was arrested on nine warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:54 p.m., Justin J. Lacroix, 32, of Benton, was arrested on two warrants, following a report of a warrant check on Summer Street.

11:30 p.m., Kevin A. Dawe, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug and operating while his license was suspended or revoked, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Leighton Street.

Monday at 1:29 a.m., Elias James Cassidy, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a report of a pedestrian check on Water Street.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:42 p.m., Frederick T. Patterson, 52, of Winslow, was issued a summons on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protective order, following a report of a protection order violation on Chaplin Street.

