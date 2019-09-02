A woman was stabbed Monday on Oxford Street and police say a suspect has been taken into custody.
The stabbing occurred near the soup kitchen at 252 Oxford St. The woman’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.
Police did not immediately provide any other details about the stabbing, including at what time it occurred or if the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
