IN ANSON, Monday at 8:51 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Gorman Road.

IN BINGHAM, 8:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Baker Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Lane.

IN EMBDEN, 12:25 p.m., a theft was reported on New Portland Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, 1:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance complaint was made on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, 7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

IN NEW SHARON, 4:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:59 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Dodlin Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

12:29 p.m., a vandalism complaint was made on Ward Hill Road.

1:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN MERCER, Monday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Sandy River Road.

IN PALMYRA, 4:27 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Estes Avenue.

11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Karen Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, 1:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance complaint was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:26 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Parlin Street.

8:45 p.m., a threatening complaint was made on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Roberts Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:55 a.m., James Andrew Tucci, 34, of Anson, was arrested on nine warrants.

Tuesday at 12:48 a.m., Christopher B. Okley, 33, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and failing to make an accident report.

2:46 a.m., Tyler J. Jenness, 27, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, terrorizing, two counts of assault, burglary, indecent conduct and criminal threatening.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:21 p.m., Anthony Giroux, 23, of Beauceville, Quebec, was arrested by Officer Tanya Allen on a charge of theft by deception.

4:34 p.m., Leona Havens, 41, of Silver Street, was arrested on a warrant.

5:28 p.m., Samantha Beatham, 24, of Gold Street, was arrested on a warrant on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:28 p.m., Anthony Perkins, 32, of Burleigh Street, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:30 p.m., Kevin Dawe, 27, of Elmhurst Street, was arrested on charges of possession of scheduled drugs and furnishing scheduled drugs on Leighton Street.

IN WINSLOW Monday at 4:12 p.m., Micah Nichols, 37, of Madison, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

