PORTLAND — Through These Doors has received close to $450,000 to help individuals move on after domestic violence.

The money from Office of Violence Against Women’s Transitional Housing Grant Assistance Program will priovide funding for Through These Doors to provide residences for 10 survivors and their families in private housing units.

“The non-profit will collaborate with its partners, including Community Housing of Maine and Crossroads, to provide a holistic, victim-centered and multidisciplinary approach to meet the transitional housing needs in the community. They will also use the funding to help survivors who are homeless to find safe, permanent housing,” Through These Doors said in a press release.

The federal funding was part of more than $1.9 million “to help stop domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking and protect victims.”

