When Jennifer Hood left her home in Winslow for the annual Windsor Fair on Sunday, she was excited to go.

“She was going to go with a friend,” Lisa Hood, Jennifer’s mother, said from her Winslow home Tuesday. “She was really happy about bringing the kids to the fair.”

But the friend was sick and ended up having to go the hospital, Lisa Hood said.

Later that day, both Hood and Seth LaBreck would be killed in a crash, when the pickup truck LaBreck was driving veered off Route 32 around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night and struck a utility pole before rolling over and stopping on its roof.

The news release issued by the Maine State Police on Monday said LaBreck, 35, of South China, had been drinking alcohol and was speeding. He was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck.

Hood, 38, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Lisa Hood said the couple’s two children had apparently been dropped off at the home of LeBreck’s mother at some point before the crash and they may have been on their way to pick them up.

Hood said she has heard from some people who saw the crash that the vehicle went airborne before it struck the pole.

Lisa Hood said her daughter graduated from Winslow High School in 2000 and had been working as a certified nursing assistant between having kids.

“She just liked it,” Lisa Hood said. “That’s what I did when she was little and she ended up getting into it. She liked taking care of the old people.”

Since then, Jennifer Hood and her two younger children had been staying with her grandmother in an apartment at Lisa Hood’s house. She had recently taken the test to renew her CNA certificate, and she was working on trying to get a job.

“She wanted to get an apartment and get out on her own,” Lisa Hood said.

Most of her time was spent with her kids, spending time in the pool with them or taking them camping, which she loved to do.

“Jen had a big heart,” she said. “She’d do anything you asked her. She was very close to her family.”

Jennifer Hood had two older children, who live with their father.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: