IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Cedar and Stone streets.

8:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Malta Street.

9:20 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Jefferson Street.

10:47 a.m, suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

10:49 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:58 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Riverside Drive.

11:27 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Canal Street.

1:46 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Arsenal Street.

3:37 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on St. Francis Way.

4:01 p.m., a complaint about a dog at large was made on Lafayette Street.

4:24 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported at Stone and Middle streets. A vehicle struck a light pole and there was medical transport from the scene, but Augusta police could provide no further information.

6:30 p.m., a complaint about an agricultural animal was made on Church Hill Road.

6:40 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Water Street.

6:44 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Water Street.

7:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

7:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Whitten Road.

7:13 p.m., a well-being check was requested at Western Avenue and Cushman Street.

7:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

8:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

10:03 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on South Belfast Avenue and Cony Road.

11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

Wednesday at 3:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 11:10 a.m.,a complaint about harassment was made on River Road.

3:55 pm., lost property was turned in at the Gardiner Police Station.

7:48 p.m., a complaint about lost property was made on Brunswick Avenue.

8:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.

Wednesday at 12:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Street.

6:36 a.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Spring Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday 5:22 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Chase Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 5:21 p.m., lost property was reported Route 133.

9:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fellows Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:17 p.m., a 16-year-old Vassalboro male was arrested on a charge of indecency on Church Hill Road.

2:30 p.m., Anthony William James, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals and terrorizing following a request for an animal well-being check.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., a 26-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of false public alarm or report following the report of a past burglary on Jefferson Street.

11:52 p.m., Michael D. McFarlane, 36, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a traffic stop at Western Avenue and Sewall Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:19 p.m., Abhishek Harish Rattihalli, 27, of Brighton, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on a charge of driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

