IN ANSON, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Valley Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 5:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 12:42 p.m., a missing person was reported on Dinsmore Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 7:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

9:32 a.m., theft was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:35 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:24 a.m., theft was reported on Front Street.

12:21 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

2:26 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

3:21 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:31 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.

Wednesday, 12:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Place.

 

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:45 a.m., Jonathan D. LeBlanc, 29, of Bennington, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:25 p.m., Benjamin Elliot St. Pierre, 40, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:30 p.m., Dana Charles Churchill, 41, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9 p.m., Nicholas L. McGrane, 30, of Weld, was arrested on a charge of assault.

11:55 p.m., Charles L. Green Jr., 48, of Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Tuesday, 4:27 p.m., Lori A. Hilderbran, 46, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

5:56 p.m., Jagger Robert Bullen, 18, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

7:06 p.m., Taylor Jayne Capaldi, 26, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

7:53 p.m., Linda J. Gagne, 73, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:22 a.m., Penny Eastland, 40, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of theft.

9 a.m., Felicia Lloyd, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of arson, theft and aggravated criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:06 p.m., Queen Akers, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

12:44 p.m., Brendan Palmer, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

11:44 p.m., Allen Jenness-Libby, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

 

