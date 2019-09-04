SUMNER — Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a local woman found lying in a ditch Tuesday night, Chief Deputy James Urquart said in a written statement Wednesday.
“At approximately 9:20 p.m., Oxford County Communications Center received a 911 call from a motorist reporting an unresponsive female lying in a ditch off Main Street in Sumner,” he said. “Deputies and emergency responders arrived a short time later to find Holly Perron, 47, of Sumner injured and unresponsive.”
The bicycle she was riding was located next to her, he said.
“Perron was life-flighted to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition,” he added. “The investigation is still ongoing.”
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed something in that area are encouraged to call the Oxford County Communications Center at 207-743-9554.
