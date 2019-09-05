IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.

9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

9:49 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Airport Road.

10:08 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Swan Street.

1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street.

4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Denali Way.

4:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Water and Swan streets.

5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

5:32 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Western Avenue.

5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Balsam and Edison drives.

8:20 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Hospital Street.

9:04 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported near Bridge and North streets.

9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Stephen King Drive.

10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

10:15 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Water Street.

11:48 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Savage Street.

Thursday at 2:15 a.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Spring Street.

4:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Pheasant Run Road.

11:04 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Augusta and Scribner roads.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 2:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Holborn Street.

7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Liberty Street.

Thursday at 12:25 a.m., an animal problem was reported at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.

7:04 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Arcade Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 4:40 p.m., fraud was reported on Prescott Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Helen Thompson School on Spears Corner Road.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:26 a.m., Michelle A. Arbour, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating her probation following a report of suspicious activity on Western Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:39 a.m., Adamel D. Rosario, 39, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on three counts of gross sexual assault on State Street.

11:26 a.m., a 30-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a report of suspicious activity on Western Avenue.

12:33 p.m., Ashee Hosier, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a reported theft on Whitten Road.

2:34 p.m., Dana A. Rush, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property less than $500 in value following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: