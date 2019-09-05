IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.
9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.
9:49 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Airport Road.
10:08 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Swan Street.
1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street.
4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Denali Way.
4:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Water and Swan streets.
5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
5:32 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Western Avenue.
5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Balsam and Edison drives.
8:20 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Hospital Street.
9:04 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported near Bridge and North streets.
9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Stephen King Drive.
10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.
10:15 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Water Street.
11:48 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Savage Street.
Thursday at 2:15 a.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Spring Street.
4:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Pheasant Run Road.
11:04 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Augusta and Scribner roads.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 2:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Holborn Street.
7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Liberty Street.
Thursday at 12:25 a.m., an animal problem was reported at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.
7:04 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Arcade Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 4:40 p.m., fraud was reported on Prescott Road.
IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Helen Thompson School on Spears Corner Road.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:26 a.m., Michelle A. Arbour, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating her probation following a report of suspicious activity on Western Avenue.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:39 a.m., Adamel D. Rosario, 39, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on three counts of gross sexual assault on State Street.
11:26 a.m., a 30-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a report of suspicious activity on Western Avenue.
12:33 p.m., Ashee Hosier, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a reported theft on Whitten Road.
2:34 p.m., Dana A. Rush, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property less than $500 in value following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Six charged with impaired driving during York County sobriety checkpoint
-
Local & State
Westbrook man seriously injured when hit by car
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Sept. 5 police log
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel Sept. 5 police log
-
Politics
Former Maine Gov. LePage hints he may run again in 2022