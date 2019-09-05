TOPSHAM — Rylee Poulin scored two goals to spark Messalonskee to a 3-1 win over Mt. Ararat in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A field hockey game Thursday.

Annie Corbett added a goal and an assist, Olivia Fauchier had an assist and Nealey Dillon made 10 saves for Messalonskee (1-0-0).

Holly Temple scored for Mt. Ararat (0-1-0) while Emma Lapreviosa stopped nine shots.

WINTHROP 5, DIRIGO 1: Hannah Duley and Maddie Perkins each scored a pair of goals to lead the Ramblers in Dixfield.

Gia Francis scored the other goal for Winthrop. Duley’s two goals put Winthrop up 2-0 before halftime. Brooklyn Gaghan assisted on two Winthrop goals.

Morgan Wood scored Dirigo’s goal in the second half off a Kailey Hackett assist.

SKOWHEGAN 9, BANGOR 0: Emily Reichenbach scored three goals and assisted on two others as the defending Class A North champs routed the Rams in Skowhegan.

Brooklyn Hubbard scored two goals for Skowhegan (1-0) while Bhreagh Kennedy had a goal and an assist.

Kayla Furbush and Hannah McKenney also scored.

Sarah Doore had 17 saves for Bangor (0-1).

LEAVITT 7, ERSKINE 1: Kayla Leclerc scored a hat trick and Ginny Twitchell scored twice to lead the Hornets. Abby Prosser and Ava Gagnon also scored in the win.

Bella DeRosa scored for Erskine in the second half.

Emily York saved eight shots for Erskine, while Sophia Castonga saved two shots for Leavitt.

MORSE 5, MARANACOOK 0: The Morse field hockey team capitalized on its scoring chances to blank Maranacook in the season opener .

Morse, which had 16 shots on goal, received goals from three different scorers, including a pair from Kim St. Pierre and Paige Willis.

Soon after, St. Pierre blasted home a shot that beat Maranacook goalie Alyssa Pratt.

Maranacook only managed one shot on goal in the second half, which Morse goalie Emily Myers saved. Regardless, the Black Bears coach likes the play of her young team.

CONY 1, OXFORD HILLS 0: Sophie Whitney scored the only goal of the game with 16:12 remaining, lifting the Rams to a season-opening victory in KVAC A action in Augusta.

Emily Douglas made 14 saves for the Rams. Madison Day stopped five shots for the Vikings.

BOYS SOCCER

LINCOLN 3, GARDINER 2: Pilit Diakonowicz scored two unassisted goals, including the game winner on a penalty kick with 6:39 remaining, to lift the Eagles to the KVAC B win.

Jack Duncan also scored for Lincoln (1-0-0). Tiger Cumming made eight saves.

Jackson Tweedy and Cam Rizzo scored for Gardiner (0-1-0) while Sean Doyle made six saves.

MESSALONSKEE 4, BREWER 3: Jacob Perry scored a pair of goals to help lead the Eagles to the season-opening and KVAC A victory in Oakland.

Gabe Katz and Nathan Milne also scored for Messalonskee. Andrew Mayo made five saves.

Gavin Carr had two goals for the Witches, while Brendan Saunders also scored and Matt Mousseau made 10 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

WINTHROP 2, BUCKFIELD 1: Aaliyah WilsonFalcone and Averie Silva each scored a goal to lift the Ramblers to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Buckfield.

Gabby Ross and Elsa Goebel-Bail had an assist apiece for Winthrop (1-0-0) while Brooke Turnham made 10 saves.

Molly Bourget had the goal for Buckfield (0-1-0) and Makenna Ridlon made 12 saves.

MT. ABRAM 3, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: Madison Phelps scored twice, both times off of a Kaylee Knight corner kick, and Mt. Abram prevailed.

Mt. Abram had eight corners, over-matching Mountain Valley’s single corner. Knight was able to score the third goal for Mt. Abram.

Emily Richard scored the Falcon’s only goal off an assist from Saydie Garbarini.

Mountain Valley’s goalie Lilly White saved 12 shots, while Mt. Abram’s Emily Kidd made two saves.

MADISON 8, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Cara McGray scored a hat trick while Landyn Landry and Abi Linkletter each scored twice to power the Bulldogs.

Grace Linkletter also scored for Madison.

Spruce Mountain’s Emma Towers made 15 saves while Susannah Curtis stopped six shots for the Bulldogs.

HALL-DALE 6, WISCASSET 0: Lilly Platt scored a pair of goals to lift the Bulldogs to the MVC win in Wiscasset.

Madisyn Smith, Isabelle Bourque and Sarah Benner also had goals for Hall-Dale, which outshot Wiscasset 36-2.

Lily Souza made 15 saves for the Wolverines.

MT. BLUE 2, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Hannah Wilbur broke a 1-1 tie with 9:19 to play to lift the Cougars to the KVAC victory in Farmington.

Meren Zeliger assisted on the winner, while Eryn Parlin also had a goal off of an Emma White helper. Caitlyn Burke made 14 saves.

Caroline Hammond scored for the Red Eddies, while Allie Annear made 11 saves.

