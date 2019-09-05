PITTSFIELD — The Maine Cheese Guild will hold its fourth annual cheese festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Manson Park, at 51 Peltoma Ave.; rain or shine. The Early Bird event will begin at 10 a.m.

Attendees can sample or purchase nationally recognized cheeses from 20 small, artisanal, Maine cheese makers.

Maine beer, wine, spirits and cider can be sampled at a tent along the Sebasticook River. Five local food trucks will be open throughout the day. Entertainment will be provided by locals such as Rough Sawn, Married with Chitlins, and Sibley and Company, according to a news release from the guild.

“Maine cheese is a combination of great quality cow, goat, sheep, and yes, buffalo milk, plus the innovation, creativity and dedication of Maine’s artisanal cheese makers. The personality of each Cheesemaker really shines through their cheeses, and this festival provides a wonderful opportunity to sample all of them,” said event coordinator Arlene Brokaw, according to the release.

Guild President Jessie Dowling reports that Maine cheeses captured an astounding 18 awards at this year’s Big E, the largest agricultural event on the eastern seaboard, according to the release.

Principal sponsors include Allagash Brewing Company, Bangor Savings Bank, Bangor Wine and Cheese, and Are You Ready to Party!!.

General admission will cost $20 and will be free for children 12 and younger. Limited Early Admission will cost $35 and Beer Garden tickets will cost $15 for 12 tastings.

For tickets or more information, email Brokaw at [email protected] or send a text to 978-471-8399.

