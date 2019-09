IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

3:43 a.m., a burglary was reported on Front Street.

8:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Front Street.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewell Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 9:02 a.m., a theft was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 8:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ryan Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:11 a.m., a property damage accident was reported on Main Street.

11:54 a.m., a property damage accident was reported on Pleasant Street.

2 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Percival Court.

5:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

6:26 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

6:34 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 12:42 a.m., a burglary was reported on College Ave.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:47 a.m., Erick Leary, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:34 p.m., Samantha White, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

11:43 p.m., Scott Cogswell, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday at 12:43 a.m., Ashley Curtis, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

