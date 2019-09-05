FARMINGTON — Nick Leadley, acclaimed nature photographer based in Rangeley, will present a talk “Through A Lens: The Fine Art of Bird Photography” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Thomas Auditorium, Preble Hall, 173 High St., on the campus of the University of Maine at Farmington.

The presentation will include tips for photographing birds and other wildlife. The free talk series is open to the public, according to a news release from Western Maine Audubon.

Since 2003, Leadley has been the owner and operator of Nick Leadley Nature Photography in Rangeley, offering high-quality photographic prints, notecards and photographic workshops. He has travelled to Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands, Great Britain, Svalbard, and throughout the U.S. to capture images of birds. From 2018 to the present, he has been a partner in Florida Bird Photo Adventures, giving bird photography tours and workshops along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

According to the release, Leadley graduated in 1994 from the Rhode Island School of Photography. From 1992 to 1994 he was staff photographer and reporter for the Boothbay Register in Boothbay Harbor; from 1994to 1995 staff photographer for the Phoenix Publishing Company in Bristol, Rhode Island; and from 1997 to 1999 staff sports photographer and reporter for the Lincoln County Weekly in Damariscotta.

He is the winner of five New England Press Association awards for sports reporting and photography. He has been a registered Maine Guide since 2013. Leadley is the editor of the self-published book “Gavia: Tales from Loon Country,” which pairs his photographs of Common Loons with written submission from the world over about these amazing birds; the book will be available for purchase and signing by the author after the talk.

For more information about the event, email Burt Knapp at [email protected].

For more information about Leadley, visit touchthewildphotos.com.

