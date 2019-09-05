The Theater at Monmouth will close its What Dreams May Come 50th Anniversary Season with a Fall Show with a fresh take on Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” adapted and directed by Producing Artistic Director Dawn McAndrews.

The fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters, sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne, are thrown into chaos after their father’s sudden death, leaving them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality while examining our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything how do you follow your heart? Join the Dashwood sisters Thursday, Sept. 12-22 including matinee and evening performances.

Reason and passion collide in Jane Austen’s beloved tale of sisterhood and romance. Marianne and Elinor Dashwood could not be more different. Marianne is exuberant, impetuous, and recklessly romantic. Elinor is practical, thoughtful, and confoundingly reserved. Through a series of romantic misadventures, the girls come to realize that the key to happiness may not lie in fiery passion or strict reason — but somewhere in between.

“Sense and Sensibility” features Meredith Casey as Elinor, Casey Turner as Marianne, Hannah Perrault as Margaret/ Charlotte Palmer, Paul Haley as Colonel Brandon/ Thomas, Thomas Campbell as Edward/ Robert, Kevin Aoussou as Willoughby/ John Dashwood, Ellen Magee as Fanny/ Lucy Steele, Kathleen Nation as Mrs. Henry Dashwood/ Mrs. Ferrars, Tessa Martin as Mrs. Jennings/ Cook, and Paul Menezes as Mr. Henry Dashwood/ Sir John Middleton. Directed by Dawn McAndrews; Set design by Stacey Mancini Koloski, costume design by Michelle Handley, lighting design by Jim Alexander, and sound design by Rew Tippin; Stage Managed by Katie Moshier.

Tickets cost $34 for adults, $29 for senior citizens, and $20 for children.

For tickets or more information, email [email protected], call 933-9999 after 11 a.m. on the day of the show or visit theateratmonmouth.org.

