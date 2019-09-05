The city of Worcester, Massachusetts, has signaled its intent to begin wooing the Maine Red Claws basketball team away from Portland.

The Worcester City Council on Tuesday ordered City Manager Edward Augustus to “consider reaching out to the Boston Celtics organization to express interest in bringing their G League affiliate to Worcester once their partnership has commenced with the Maine Red Claws.”

The Celtics announced in July that they had reached an agreement to purchase the Red Claws, reflecting a trend that has seen other NBA teams buy their minor “G League” affiliates. In some cases, the purchase has triggered an effort to move the G League team closer to its major league parent.

The discussion at Worcester’s Tuesday city council meeting was initiated by Councilor Sean Rose, who said there would be a number of benefits to the team in moving to the city, which is about an hour’s drive west of Boston.

“If there was a chance that they might be looking to move out of Maine and have a closer commute, in one of the best sports cities in New England … I would just want us to extend that olive branch if there were ever any potential down the road,” Rose told the council.

The Red Claws have a five-year lease with Portland to play at the Portland Expo through the 2024 season, with the option of a five-year extension.

But it’s unclear what the long-term relationship between the Celtics and Portland might be. The Celtics and Red Claws said in a news release about the acquisition deal that they will not have further comment until completion of the purchase, which must be approved by the G League.

In some cases, NBA teams have purchased their minor league affiliate and moved it closer geographically. For example, the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder purchased the Tulsa 66ers in 2008 and moved the franchise 107 miles to Oklahoma City six years later, rebranding them as the Blue.

