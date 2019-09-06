IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:15 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

12:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bridge Street.

2:28 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Cony Street.

2:34 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gabriel Drive.

2:41 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

4:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.

5:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

6:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

6:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:56 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Quimby Street.

Friday at 2:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:27 a.m., theft was reported at Reny’s Department Store or Water Street.

6:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Maine Avenue.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 1:01 p.m., theft was reported at Dollar General on Hallowell Road.

4:20 p.m., theft was reported on Hallowell Road.

8:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 5:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:13 p.m., Logan K. Benedict, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 4:13 p.m., Katherine L. Schooley, 33, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

11:24 p.m., at least one person was arrested following a reported domestic dispute on Clinton Street. A full report was not available by press time.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:25 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a report of criminal mischief on Cony Street. A full report was not available by press time.

3:12 p.m., Anthony S. Brunelle, 20, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus following a reported traffic complaint near South Belfast Avenue and Cony Road.

8 p.m., a 49-year-old Vassalboro man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Bangor Street.

10:33 p.m., Melinda H. Ingram, 53, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days and operating while her license was suspended or revoked, elevated by two prior convictions, following a traffic stop near Cony Street and Arsenal Street.

